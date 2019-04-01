Coastline College Hosts Events and Workshops in Observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to raise awareness about sexual assault and its prevention, Coastline College located in Orange County, will be observing Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sponsored by the Office of Title IX & Student Equity, the college will host a series of events to inform and educate throughout the month of April. These events will include workshops, trainings, panels, and other resources, located at Coastline's three campuses; Garden Grove, Westminster, and Newport Beach as well as the administrative campus located in Fountain Valley.

This year's theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month is "I ASK" – I ASK focuses on consent and assuring that everyone knows and is using consent in all aspects of their relationships. There has been much light shed on the injustices, inequality, and rise of not just sexual assault on college campuses, but harassment across all venues. Coastline's Title IX Office is present to educate and prevent sexual misconduct on campus in addition to upholding the policy when issues arise on campus.

Some of the events will include:

Personal Safety Workshops

Healthy Relationship Workshops

Yoga and Healing Class

Spring 2019 Health Fair

Sexual Assault Trauma & Mental Health Workshops

Coffee and Consent - Open discussions about consent.

Join millions across the world on April 24th to wear denim in observance of Denim Day. A symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault, wearing jeans on this day is a visible means of demonstration against the misconceptions that surround sexual assault.

For more information, to sign-up for a workshop or event, or to learn more about Coastline's policies and resources, please use the following link; Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events or contact the Title IX Office at titleix@coastline.edu.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

