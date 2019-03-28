Coastline College Takes Home the Gold and Silver in the 6th Annual Educational Digital Marketing Awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 6th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards were recently announced, and Coastline College's Marketing Department received top honors of gold and silver awards.

The Coastline College marketing department won the gold award in the main page website refresh category for its vibrant redesign of their website homepage. The marketing department is completing new rebranding for the college which includes a revitalized website redesign. The website main page has been enriched with vivid photography, more interactive and engaging content, as well as being easier to navigate. The new website is currently being built on a new content management system and will launch in early summer 2019.

Coastline College also won the silver award for the online display advertisement category with their Upgrade to the New You campaign which was published in the Orange County Business Journal promoting the distinctive programs, certificates, and degrees that are available at Coastline College.

"Coastline College is inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset and the marketing department has set a standard to meet this innovation and creativity. These awards are a testament to the dedication, ingenuity, and hard work of our marketing department team," according to Dawn Willson, PIO and Director of Communications and Marketing at Coastline College.

Sponsored by the Higher Education Marketing Report, the Education Digital Marketing Awards recognize the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. This year, more than 1,000 entries were received from colleges, universities and secondary schools. A national panel of industry specialists judges each submission on creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application, and innovation content. The Higher Education Marketing Report has been the nation's leading marketing publication for higher education professionals for over thirty-four years.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

Contact:

Dawn Willson

Marketing & Communications Director

Coastline Community College

dwillson1@coastline.edu

(o) 714-241-6186

SOURCE Coastline College

