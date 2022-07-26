Coated Abrasives Market Size to Grow by USD 2.81 bn, 3M Co. and Carborundum Universal Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the coated abrasives market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives. The popularity of pressure-sensitive adhesives is increasing, as they offer ease of mounting sanding discs, rolls, and sheets. Cloth and paper are widely used as backing materials in coated abrasives. Vendors such as Saint-Gobain and CUMI offer coated abrasives with PSA-backing. Key applications of these products include blending welds and defects in auto body shops, removal of paint and primer in the auto refinish shops and orbital sanding for the finishing of flat stock wood components. PSA-backed coated abrasives protect from dust and moisture and provide longer disc life.
The coated abrasives market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.81 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period.
The coated abrasives market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM · Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- 3M Co. - The company offers coated abrasive discs and belts in different diameters and form types for polishing and grinding applications.
- Carborundum Universal Ltd. - The company offers coated abrasives, which are used in light polishing applications in automobiles, auto ancillaries, white goods, hand and power tools, sanitary ware, furniture, fabrication, and construction industry.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company offers several coated abrasives, including hand sanding sheets, cloth, paper & soft rolls, abrasive sponges, paper and soft-touch discs & cut sheets, belts, and others.
- Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH - The company offers a wide range of coated abrasives, including rolls, sheets, strips, abrasive belts, triangulars, sanding sponges, wide belts, discs, fiber discs, fast-lock system, webrax abrasive web flap wheels/rollers, webrax abrasive web-laminated wheels, and others.
- KWH Group Ltd. - The company offers superior coated high-quality abrasives, which are used in various applications, including surface finishing of composite parts, automotive refinishing, furniture polishing, and others.
- By grain type, the market is classified into aluminum oxide, ceramic, silicon carbide, alumina zirconia, and others. The aluminum oxide segment contributes the largest share of the market. Many industries prefer aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives owing to their high toughness and prolonged durability. Moreover, vendors in the global coated abrasives market are introducing aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives. This is expected to raise the consumption rate rapidly during the forecast period. These products also have various applications in the metal fabrication and woodworking industries.
- By backing material, the market has been segmented into fiber, paper, cloth, polyester, and others.
- By application, the market has been segmented into transportation, machinery, metal fabrication, consumer goods, and others.
- By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Coated Abrasives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Brazil, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM · Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Grain type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Grain type
- Aluminum oxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicon carbide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alumina zirconia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Grain type
Market Segmentation by Backing material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Backing material
- Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyester - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Backing material
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH
- Jason Industries Inc.
- KWH Group Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
- VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG
- WEEM Abrasives
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
