Coated Abrasives Market to Record $ 3.25 Bn during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Diversified Metals & Mining Industry | Technavio
Aug 18, 2021, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coated abrasives market in the diversified metals & mining industry is poised to grow by USD 3.25 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coated abrasives market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coated Abrasives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coated Abrasives Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Transportation
- Machinery
- Metal Fabrication
- Consumer Goods
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Grain Type
- Aluminum Oxide
- Ceramic
- Silicon Carbide
- Alumina Zirconia
- Others
- Backing Material
- Fiber
- Paper
- Cloth
- Polyester
- Others
Coated Abrasives Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the coated abrasives market in diversified metals & mining industry include 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coated Abrasives Market size
- Coated Abrasives Market trends
- Coated Abrasives Market industry analysis
The coated abrasives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, improper or inadequate storage causing technical issues will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coated abrasives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coated Abrasives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coated abrasives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coated abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coated abrasives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coated abrasives market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Grain type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Grain type
- Aluminum oxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicon carbide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alumina zirconia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Grain type
Market Segmentation by Backing material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Backing material
- Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyester - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Backing material
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH
- Jason Industries Inc.
- KWH Group Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
- VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG
- WEEM Abrasives
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
