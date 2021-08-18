Coated Abrasives Market to Record $ 3.25 Bn during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Diversified Metals & Mining Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coated Abrasives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coated Abrasives Market is segmented as below:

Application

Transportation



Machinery



Metal Fabrication



Consumer Goods



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Grain Type

Aluminum Oxide



Ceramic



Silicon Carbide



Alumina Zirconia



Others

Backing Material

Fiber



Paper



Cloth



Polyester



Others

Coated Abrasives Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the coated abrasives market in diversified metals & mining industry include 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coated Abrasives Market size

Coated Abrasives Market trends

Coated Abrasives Market industry analysis

The coated abrasives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, improper or inadequate storage causing technical issues will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coated abrasives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Coated Abrasives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coated abrasives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coated abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coated abrasives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coated abrasives market vendors

