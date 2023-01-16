Coated Paper Market to Observe Prominent Growth by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Development Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis

BERLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Coated Paper Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Coated Paper report provides explanation about market trends, future prospects, market restraints, leading market drivers, market segments, key developments, key players in the market, and competitor strategies. Coated Paper report is very consistent as all the data and information regarding the Coated Paper industry is derived via authentic sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. CAGR values mentioned in the report gives evaluations about the rise or fall of the product demand in the forecasted time period. Data and information included in this report aids businesses take superior decisions and improve return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global coated paper market will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview:

Coated paper is a paper that has been coated with a polymer or a mixture of materials to impart specific qualities to the paper, such as weight, surface gloss, smoothness, or reduced ink absorbency. To coat paper for high-quality printing in the packaging industry and magazines, various materials such as kaolinite, calcium carbonate, bentonite, and talc can be used. Coated papers are those that have a glossy, semi-gloss, or matte finish. A coating agent is applied to the surface of coated paper to improve brightness, smoothness, or other printing properties. Rollers are used to polish the paper after it has been coated. It fills in the tiny pits and gaps between the fibers to create a smooth, flat surface.

New advances in paper coating technology coupled with consumers' changing and improving lifestyles result in a significant demand for products with coated packaging will create immense opportunity for the manufacturers of coated paper market. The fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to challenge the growth of the market.

Paper that has had a finishing layer or coating applied to improve its finish and printability during the manufacturing process. The coating is intended to improve certain characteristics of the paper, such as opacity, brightness, whiteness, colour, surface smoothness, gloss, and ink receptivity, so that the finished paper product has the properties required for its intended application. Coated papers are classified according to the amount of coating applied; these classifications include light coated, medium coated, high coated, and art papers (which are used for high resolution artwork).

Opportunities for Players:

Consumers' changing and improving lifestyles result in a significant demand for products with coated packaging

Consumers' lifestyles change and improve as their disposable income increases, as does their consumption of healthcare, food and beverage, and home care products, particularly in developing economies. In the years to come, this is anticipated to increase demand for coated paper.

Additionally, brand owners are becoming more and more interested in eco-friendly printing and packaging as a result of the government's regulations restricting single-use plastics. Because of this, manufacturers are moving toward more environmentally friendly printing and packaging techniques, which will help to create oppurtunities in the coated paper market.

Millennials prefer to purchase prepared foods due to their busy lifestyles and growing health consciousness, which is driving the demand for coated packaging materials due to the rising need for modified packaging. This further generates opportunities for market expansion

Recent Developments

In December 2021 , Lecta announced the launch of liner papers. Linerset CCK Duo is a two-side clay-coated release paper for siliconization with a special reverse side treatment. It expanded the product portfolio of the company.

Some of the major players operating in the Coated Paper market are:

Oji Holdings Corporation,

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.,

Stora Enso,

Sappi Ltd.,

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas,

skpmil.com,

UPM,

DS Smith,

Dunn Paper Company,

Paradise Packaging,

Burgo Group Spa,

JK Paper,

Emami Paper Mills Ltd.,

Koehler Holding SE & Co. KG,

Lecta,

Twin Rivers Paper Company,

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (Publ), and

Billerud Americas Corporation

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Coated Paper market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Coated Paper Market

Market Dynamics: Coated Paper Market

Rise in demand for high quality print images

Coated papers print sharp and brilliant images due to their high reflectivity. Additionally, they provide a superior printing surface to uncoated papers, which results in high-quality printing. Coated papers are resistant to dirt and moisture, and because they are non-absorbent, they use less ink to print. The coated paper is often coated with wax, clay, kaolin clay, latex, titanium oxide etc. which enables the paper to shine brighter and enhances the quality of pictures printed on it. Coated paper can be used in a variety of end-use applications like catalogues, newspaper inserts, converted paper products, security papers, magazines, and advertising materials because it typically has a gloss or matte finish. Because it produces sharp and intricate images, coated paper is frequently utilized for printing purposes.

Coated papers are typically heavier than uncoated papers, lending weight to a print job. Coated paper is more suitable for certain finishing techniques such as flood or spot varnish or other finish coatings because it is smoother and has better ink holdout (is less absorbent) than uncoated paper. Coating papers provides high quality prints to and are manufactured by various key players in the global coated paper market.

Hence, the rising demand of high quality prints and images in various magazines, brochures, leaflets etc. is expected to drive the growth of coated paper industry

Increase in demand of coated paper in food industry

Coated papers have multiple applications in different industries including food industry in which coated papers are widely used to wrap the food items globally. Food packaging is moving from plastic to more biodegradable, recyclable paper materials as global demand for sustainable solutions rises. In order to enhance the quality, better performance and to replace the plastic fillings, the coated papers used need to be of high quality and non-reactive nature.

Waxed paper is suitable for food, primarily for wrapping fish, meat, and chocolate bars, due to its wet and grease resistance, making it especially suitable for direct contact with cheeses, butter, and wrapping chocolate bars and oily food. Because it is resistant to water, oils, and greases, waxed paper helps to preserve food. Resin coated papers are ideal for fresh foods, fatty foods, and wet foods, as well as food grade bags.

Packaging made of polyethylene paper is suitable for direct contact with food, provides freshness assurance, protection, and meets the highest food hygiene standards. Coated papers and burger interleaves are used to wrap counter foods such as meats, cheeses, and cooked foods in supermarkets, butcher shops, delicatessens, and delis. Polyethylene coated papers are used in butchers, delicatessens and supermarkets to wrap fresh food. In fact, high-density polyethylene film acts as a protective barrier against moisture, fat and smells.

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Scope of the Coated Paper Report

Key Finding and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Coated Paper Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Coated Paper Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Coated Paper Market Segmentation Outlook

Outlook Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Key Industry Segmentation: Coated Paper Market

By Product

Coated Ground Wood Paper

Standard Coated Fine Paper

Low Coat Weight Paper

Pigment Coated Paper

Art Paper

Enamel Paper

By Coating Layer

One-Side Coated

Two-Side Coated

By Coating Material

Clay

Calcium Carbonate

Talc

Kaolin Clay

Wax

Titanium Dioxide

By Finish

Gloss

Satin

Matte

Dull

By Coating Method

Hand-Coated

Brush-Coated

Machine Coated

By Finishing Process

Online Calendaring

Offline Calendaring

By Application

Printing

Packaging and Labelling

Regional Analysis/Insights: Coated Paper Market

The countries covered in the vegan collagen market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global coated paper market in terms of market share and revenue and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for coated paper in various industries and growing consumer demand from end users.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Coated Paper Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Coated Paper Market, By Product Global Coated Paper Market, By Coating Layer Global Coated Paper Market, By Coating Material Global Coated Paper Market, By Finish Global Coated Paper Market, By Coating Method Global Coated Paper Market, By Finishing Process Global Coated Paper Market, By Application Global Coated Paper Market, By Region Global Coated Paper Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

