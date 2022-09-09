Coating Additives Market, Increased Demand for Paints and Coatings with Functional Benefits to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

Coating Additives Market Segmentation

Application

Architecture



Industrial



Automotive



Wood And Furniture



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Coating Additives Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coating additives market report covers the following areas:

Coating Additives Market size

Coating Additives Market trends

Coating Additives Market industry analysis

Coating Additives Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Coating Additives Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Coating Additives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Akzo Nobel NV

Altana AG

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cabot Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Elementis Plc

Coating Additives Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist coating additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coating additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coating additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coating additives market vendors

Coating Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Formulation

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

6.3 Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Waterborne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Waterborne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Powder-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Powder-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 123: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

11.4 Altana AG

Exhibit 128: Altana AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Altana AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Altana AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Altana AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Altana AG - Segment focus

11.5 Arkema S.A.

Exhibit 133: Arkema S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Arkema S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Arkema S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Arkema S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Arkema S.A. - Segment focus

11.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 143: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 147: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.9 RAG Stiftung

Exhibit 151: RAG Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 152: RAG Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: RAG Stiftung - Key offerings

11.10 Solvay SA

Exhibit 154: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 157: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 159: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 162: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 164: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 167: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

