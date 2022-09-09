Coating Additives Market, Increased Demand for Paints and Coatings with Functional Benefits to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

Sep 09, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coating Additives Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increased demand for paints and coatings with functional benefits, surging demand for waterborne coating additives, and the growing automotive industry in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, switching costs associated with waterborne coating additives will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Application
- Architecture
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Wood And Furniture
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coating additives market report covers the following areas:
- Coating Additives Market size
- Coating Additives Market trends
- Coating Additives Market industry analysis
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Altana AG
- Arkema S.A.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Cabot Corp.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Elementis Plc
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coating additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coating additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coating additives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coating additives market vendors
|
Coating Additives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 3.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, South Korea, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Sherwin Williams Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
