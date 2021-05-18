Coating Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global coating additives market report.

The coating additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Water-borne formulation segment is dominating the coating additives market. The major driver for market growth is the increasing adoption of the end-user industry for green and eco-friendly coatings and the growing strictness in government regulation, regarding the low VOC emission. The market share of solvent-borne formulation is decreasing due to the stringent government regulations and its detrimental effect on the health and environment. There are different types of coating additives such as acrylic, fluoropolymer, epoxy, urethane, metallic additives, and amines. Among the various types, acrylic additives capture the highest market share. The fluoropolymer coating additives are expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period because they provide excellent protection against chemicals, abrasion, temperature, non-stick and toxic, electrical resistance, and have corrosion properties. Fluoropolymer additives hold over 23% of the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2020-2026. The major function of coating additives includes rheology modification, defoamer, biocides impact modification, anti-foaming, and wetting and dispersion. The rheology modification function segment will dominate the market because it helps to have better finishing of the coating surface. The construction industry is the major consumer of coating additives. Coating additives are used on the construction paint to provide gloss, viscosity, durability, and surface effectiveness of substrates. The construction industry accounts for around 32% of the market share in 2020, highest among all the end-users.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by formulation type, function, type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coating-additives-market-size-analysis

Coating Additives Market – Segmentation

Water-borne coatings are adopted extensively due to low or no VOC emissions. The production of water-borne material is relatively low as they do not require additives, hardness, or thinners. The construction/architecture sector is the highest consumption of water-borne paints.

Rheology modification, defoamer, biocides impact modification, wetting & dispersion are the major functions of additives. These functions play an essential role in the coating industry and impart improved solutions. The rheology modifier additives occupy approx. 30% of the global coating additives market share.

Acrylic is the most widely used polymers in the coating industry. It is used across various applications such as architectural, special-purpose coating, and product finishes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Fluoropolymer additives hold 23% of the market share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2020-2026.

Coating Additives Market by Formulation Type

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder-borne

Coating Additives Market by Function

Rheology Modification

Defoamer

Biocides Impact Modification

Wetting & Dispersion

Others

Coating Additives Market by Type

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Epoxy

Urethanes

Others

Coating Additives Market by End-user Industries

Automotive

Furniture

Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Coating Additives Market – Dynamics

The coating industry has been substantially impacted due to the stringent government regulations regarding emission norms, thus forcing manufacturers to shift from conventional coating to environment-friendly coating. Coating manufacturers have strict regulations regarding VOC emissions due to the detrimental effect on health and the environment. In response to these emission regulations, manufacturers are making technological advances in coating additives and using water-borne coatings. Thus, the demand for bio-based coatings is providing opportunities for coating manufacturers. The demand for water-borne coatings is surpassing solvent coatings due to the preference for sustainability coating and stringent government regulations related to VOC emissions. Acrylic-based and urethane-based coatings are used in water-borne coatings to reduce VOC emissions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Booming Automotive Sector

Industrial Expansion in APAC

Evolving Aerospace Market

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Additives

Coating Additives Market – Geography

North America is the fastest-growing market for coating additives. In 2020, it was the second-largest market for coating additives, with a global share of over 27%. The market for coating additives is driven by the growth in the architecture segment, automotive, aerospace, paper, and furniture industry. The presence of skilled labor, aerospace engineers, and several leading global aerospace and defense manufacturers, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, make the country the biggest aerospace industry. The US aerospace and defense manufacturers supply the majority of the domestic and international demand for arms and military technologies. The demand for passenger airlines declined, which hit production, but the demand for defense airplanes remains flat as the nation continued to invest in making the military strong. Hence, with higher demand for defense airlines, the demand for coating additives in the aerospace industry is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coating-additives-market-size-analysis

Coating Additives Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Europe

Russia



Germany



France



UK



Spain

Major Vendors

AkzoNobel NV

BASF

BYK

Evonik Industries

Arkema SA

Other Prominent Vendors

Sherwin Williams

King Industries Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Chemical

Lubrizol Corporation

Angus Chemical

Lonza Group

Cabot Corporation

Daikin Industries

Solvay Chemicals

Speciality Industrial Polymer

ICL Phosphate Specialty

Double Bond Chemical

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Michleman INC

Explore our chemicals and materials profiles to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence