Coating Equipment Market Size Worth $25.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coating equipment market size is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The industry is expected to witness significant growth on account of high application scope coupled with growing consumption from the automotive application. COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact industry growth during the forecast period. COVID-19 has impacted consumer behavior, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The construction application segment dominated the market and accounted for 37.4% of the total revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing urbanization and construction projects globally.

The powder coating equipment led the product segment as it accounted for 47.6% of the total revenue share in 2021 due to the increasingly stringent norms about VOCs and cost-effectiveness.

The automotive segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for electric vehicles and growing demand for low maintenance and economical coatings.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 45.3% in 2021. The growing construction sector across the Asia Pacific coupled with efficiency improvements in existing buildings and growing renovation activities.

dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 45.3% in 2021. The growing construction sector across the coupled with efficiency improvements in existing buildings and growing renovation activities. In April 2022 , Biocoat, Inc., a provider of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings and coating equipment, expanded into the design, development, and distribution of hydrophilic dip coating equipment. This will enable the company to expand its product offering.

Read 152-page market research report, "Coating Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Specialty Coating Equipment, Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Coating Equipment Market Growth & Trends

Growing demand for coating equipment from various applications such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and industries is anticipated to provide positive scope for market growth over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization across the Asia Pacific is expected to further drive the product demand. Low fuel costs and comparatively cheap airfares are attracting new fliers and increasing flying frequency which in turn is driving the aerospace industry. Increasing research and development in the aviation and aerospace sector is further expected to drive the utilization of coating equipment.

Powder-based coatings are expected to witness growth due to their utilization in the automotive sector for body parts of the vehicle such as wheel rims and windshield. Moreover, powder-based coatings are environment friendly as these contain no solvents and hence no volatile organic compounds, which is expected to drive the market for coating equipment. The key players across the industry are involved with manufacturing a completely automated system as well as components such as hand sprays and trolleys to meet consumer demand. Mergers and acquisitions supported the companies to improve their technical expertise and enabled them to offer enhanced products to the consumers.

Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global coating equipment market based on product, application, and region:

Coating Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Speciality Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Liquid Coating Equipment

Coating Equipment Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial

Others

Coating Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Coating Equipment Market

Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

J. Wagner GmbH

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Carlise Companies Inc

IHI Ionbond AG

Statfield

SAMES KREMLIN

The Eastwood Company

Graco Inc

RED LINE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Pittsburgh Spray

Reliant Finishing Systems

ANEST IWATA USA , Inc.

, Inc. IHI HAUZE B.V.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

U.S. Concrete Floor Coatings Market - The U.S. concrete floor coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 474.02 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for green buildings is expected to drive growth. Lightweight and eco-friendly materials are utilized in green buildings to maintain and improve the indoor air quality and efficiency of energy, water, and other resources. Since an ascending number of concrete floor coatings are being designed to be VOC-free and environment-friendly, their popularity is anticipated to increase and act as a driver for the overall market.

The U.S. concrete floor coatings market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for green buildings is expected to drive growth. Lightweight and eco-friendly materials are utilized in green buildings to maintain and improve the indoor air quality and efficiency of energy, water, and other resources. Since an ascending number of concrete floor coatings are being designed to be VOC-free and environment-friendly, their popularity is anticipated to increase and act as a driver for the overall market. Industrial Coatings Market - The global industrial coatings market size is expected to reach USD 112.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing product demand from the aerospace, electronics, power generation, mining, marine, oil & gas, automotive & refinish industries is expected to propel the market growth. Industrial coatings are widely used in general industrial applications, such as in heat exchangers, steel structures, containers, concrete, furniture, appliances, material handling equipment, and others to protect them from heat and humidity. These coatings also help protect equipment against chemical attack, abrasion, and corrosion, thereby improving product efficiency.

- The global industrial coatings market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing product demand from the aerospace, electronics, power generation, mining, marine, oil & gas, automotive & refinish industries is expected to propel the market growth. Industrial coatings are widely used in general industrial applications, such as in heat exchangers, steel structures, containers, concrete, furniture, appliances, material handling equipment, and others to protect them from heat and humidity. These coatings also help protect equipment against chemical attack, abrasion, and corrosion, thereby improving product efficiency. Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market - The global traffic road marking coatings market size is likely to reach USD 8.27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancement is an important factor in the market growth as countries are becoming more concerned about public health and safety. Growing environmental concerns are driving the need for greener products in a bid to promote a healthy environment.

Browse through Grand View Research's Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.