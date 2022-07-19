Coatings Raw Materials Market Size to Grow by 9808 thousand tons, Akzo Nobel NV and ALTANA AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Scope

The coatings raw materials market report covers the following areas:

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Resins



Pigments And Fillers



Solvents



Additives

Material

Resins



Pigments And Fillers



Solvents



Additives

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a Sample Report

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization, a growing construction industry, and a burgeoning automotive industry in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the coatings raw materials market in APAC.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coatings raw materials market, including Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C MIX intermix system, and others.

The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C MIX intermix system, and others. ALTANA AG - The company offers different types of coatings raw material for water-based coatings, organic solvent-containing coatings, and others.

The company offers different types of coatings raw material for water-based coatings, organic solvent-containing coatings, and others. Arkema SA - The company offers different types of coating raw materials for three purposes such as coating, paints, and inks.

The company offers different types of coating raw materials for three purposes such as coating, paints, and inks. BASF SE - The company offers different types of coating raw materials including colored pigments, effect pigments, resins, and others.

The company offers different types of coating raw materials including colored pigments, effect pigments, resins, and others. Dow Inc. - The company offers different types of coating raw material for architectural paints and coatings and industrial coatings.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coatings raw materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coatings raw materials market vendors

Related Reports:

Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Waterborne Coatings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coatings Raw Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2021-2025 9808 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Resins - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Pigments and fillers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Solvents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Solvents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Solvents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.4 ALTANA AG

Exhibit 51: ALTANA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 52: ALTANA AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 53: ALTANA AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 54: ALTANA AG - Segment focus

10.5 Arkema SA

Exhibit 55: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 56: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 61: BASF SE – Key news



Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 64: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 73: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 74: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.10 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 77: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Exhibit 81: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 85: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio