Coave Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Drive its Pipeline Strategy for Next-generation Gene Therapies Targeting CNS Diseases

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising international scientific and clinical experts in neurology and gene therapy.

The newly formed SAB will provide Coave with expert guidance on its current and future research and development strategy, which includes a pipeline of next-generation gene therapy candidates targeting neurodegenerative diseases.

The Board, made up of nine experts, combines neurologists, neurosurgeons as well as academic and industry experts.

"Attracting such an esteemed and diverse group of world-leading CNS and gene therapy experts to Coave's team is a testament to the strength of our next generation tissue-selective Adeno Associated Virus vector platform, pushing the boundaries of gene therapy by enabling the targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction. Each member of the SAB brings unrivalled scientific expertise and in-depth knowledge across key areas of neuroscience and gene therapy that together will be invaluable as we progress our pipeline of novel gene therapies into clinical development.

"I look forward to collaborating with the Board and drawing on their expertise to advance our novel gene therapies to transform the lives of patients with disabling and life-threatening CNS diseases where there are currently limited treatment options," said Thomas Blaettler, Chief Medical Officer, Coave Therapeutics.

The Coave SAB members are as follows:

Prof. Andrea Ballabio , MD, Director of Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), Italy .

, MD, Director of Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), . Erwan Bezard , PhD, Research Director, Institute of Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of Bordeaux, France .

, PhD, Research Director, Institute of Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of . Olivier Danos , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, RegenxBio.

, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, RegenxBio. Prof. Thomas Gasser , Head of Neurology, University of Tuebingen, Germany .

, Head of Neurology, University of Tuebingen, . Prof. Stephane Palfi , Head of the Neurosurgery Department at Henri Mondor Medical Center, Paris University (UPEC), France.

, Head of the Neurosurgery Department at Henri Mondor Medical Center, (UPEC), France. Mark Richardson , MD, PhD, Charles A. Pappas Associate Professor of Neurosciences, Harvard Medical School , US.

, MD, PhD, Charles A. Pappas Associate Professor of Neurosciences, , US. Prof. Anthony Schapira , Head of Department of Clinical Neuroscience at UCL Institute of Neurology (ION).

, Head of Department of Clinical Neuroscience at UCL Institute of Neurology (ION). Lamya Shihabuddin , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, 4:59 NewCo, a 5AM Ventures Company

, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, 4:59 NewCo, a Ventures Company David Standaert , MD, PhD, John N. Whitaker Professor & Chair of Neurology Clinic, UAB Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama , US.

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting CNS and eye diseases where targeted gene therapy using chemically modified AAVs has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital and Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

