Coave Therapeutics appoints Olivier Danos and Frederic Chereau as non-executive directors to its Board

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies in rare Ocular and CNS (Central Nervous System) diseases, announces the appointment of Dr. Olivier Danos PhD and Frederic Chereau MBA to the Company's Board of Directors, as independent non-executive directors. Olivier Danos is also appointed Scientific Advisor to the company.

"We are thrilled to have two highly experienced biotech executives with gene therapy knowledge and corporate leadership join the Board of Coave. Olivier and Frederic have tremendous international experience in the gene therapy field and their willingness to join our Board is recognition of the Company's potential," said Benedikt Timmerman, Chair of Coave Therapeutics' Board. "Coave is well positioned to make significant progress in gene therapy for rare Ocular and CNS diseases. I look forward to working with both of them to support the Company's growth."

Dr. Olivier Danos PhD

Dr. Danos has over 30 years' experience in gene therapy, as a scientist pioneering gene transfer technologies and as a leader in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. He currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of RegenxBio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform for the treatment of retinal, neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases.

Prior to RegenxBio, Olivier has undertaken a number of clinical research and executive leadership roles including Senior Vice President at Biogen and Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Director of the Gene Therapy Consortium at UCL, CSO at Genethon, as well as Director of Research at the CNRS (Centre national de la recherche scientifique - The French National Centre for Scientific Research) and Principal Investigator at Institut Pasteur. Olivier completed his PhD at the University Paris Diderot.

Frederic Chereau MBA

Frederic currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of LogicBio, a clinical stage genetic medicines company pioneering gene editing and delivery platforms to address rare and serious disease. He has more than 25 years of executive leadership and industry experience in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Prior to LogicBio, Frederic has worked at Genzyme, Pervasis Therapeutics, Shire and aTyr Pharma as General Manager, President & CEO, Senior Vice President and COO respectively. Frederic holds a BSc in Physics, an MSc in Management and completed his MBA at INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

"I am delighted to welcome both Olivier and Frederic to Coave's Board," added Rodolphe Clerval, CEO of Coave. "Their combined expertise, in business and R&D as well as a deep life science industry experience, will bring valuable insights and perspective to our board as we continue to develop our enhanced and selective AAV Ligand Conjugates platform and generate a pipeline of transformative gene therapy products for the treatment of rare ocular and CNS indications."

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies in rare ocular and CNS (Central Nervous System) diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting rare ocular and brain diseases where targeted gene therapy using AAV-Ligand has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital, Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/coavetx/

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

[email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow PhD

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)7714 306525

SOURCE Coave Therapeutics