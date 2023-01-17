Coaxial cables market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global coaxial cables market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,855.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Coaxial cables market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coaxial Cables Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Coaxial cables market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Coaxial cables market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (telecommunication, transportation and military, CATV providers, and others), application (video distribution, internet data transfer, and radio frequency transfer), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the number of consumers using mobile and wireless devices and the development of next-generation technologies have increased the demand for telecommunication services. Hence, telecom operators are investing heavily in expanding the reach of their networks across all geographic areas. This is increasing the demand for coaxial cables in the telecommunications industry.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global coaxial cables market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coaxial cables market.

APAC will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the digitization of CATV networks, the growth of mobile telecommunication networks, and the replacement of slow DSL Internet with high-speed cable networks.

Download a Sample Report

Coaxial cables market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the digitization of television networks in developing countries.

Developing countries across the world are introducing initiatives to encourage the digitization of TV networks. This is leading to the phasing out of analog services.

For instance, China has implemented the Next Generation Broadband Initiative (NGB). The implementation of NGB will be followed by a gradual shutdown of analog services across the country. This will give the subscribers access to high-definition multimedia content and two-way transmission of data over a single coaxial cable network.

has implemented the Next Generation Broadband Initiative (NGB). The implementation of NGB will be followed by a gradual shutdown of analog services across the country. This will give the subscribers access to high-definition multimedia content and two-way transmission of data over a single coaxial cable network. Similarly, in 2012, the Government of India passed a mandate which forced cable operators to use set-top boxes at consumer premises. The move enabled high-quality content delivery to the subscribers while reducing the cost of cable service and allowing broadcasters to monitor content consumption patterns.

passed a mandate which forced cable operators to use set-top boxes at consumer premises. The move enabled high-quality content delivery to the subscribers while reducing the cost of cable service and allowing broadcasters to monitor content consumption patterns. Such developments are creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

One of the key trends identified in the market is the regulations on the development of cable TV infrastructure.

Governments across the world are introducing various regulations to improve transparency and provide more options to consumers.

For instance, in 2018, the Conference of Belgian Telecom Regulators introduced a new fiber access regulation for the retail broadband and broadcasting market in Belgium . The new regulation was aimed at increasing the customer base of cable TV by offering a large number of choices at reduced prices.

. The new regulation was aimed at increasing the customer base of cable TV by offering a large number of choices at reduced prices. Similarly, in 2018, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) introduced a new tariff regime for broadcasters. The new tariff regime was focused on improving the transparency between Pay-TV operators and broadcasters.

(TRAI) introduced a new tariff regime for broadcasters. The new tariff regime was focused on improving the transparency between Pay-TV operators and broadcasters. The introduction of such regulations has been crucial in expanding the consumer base of cable TV, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Increasing competition from wireless and fiber optic standards is the key challenge in the market.

Conventional TV networks have their entire systems connected by coaxial cables. These cables have certain limitations in carrying data. The theoretical limit for at-home coaxial cable is 10 Gbps.

With ever-increasing data loads, users are switching to either fiber or wireless mediums as they provide higher utility at lower costs.

This is leading to the replacement of traditional TV networks with hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC), all-optical fiber to the home (FTTH), and, more recently, optical-wireless hybrid systems. This will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this coaxial cables market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coaxial cables market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coaxial cables market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coaxial cables market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coaxial cables market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cables and accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 43.66 billion . The rising adoption of smart grid technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rising adoption of smart grid technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth. The submarine fiber cable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4852.77 million . The rapid developments in telecommunication networks are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fiber damage caused by human activities and fish attacks may impede the market growth.

Coaxial Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2855.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpha Wire Inc., Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., Coleman Wires and Cables, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Habia Cable AB, Hengxin Technology Ltd., HUBER SUHNER AG, Infinite Electronics Inc., Infinite Electronics International Inc., Kingsignal Technology Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trigiant Group Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

