Cobalt Sulfate Market Size to Garner 5.74% CAGR | 43% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Cobalt Sulfate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 is now available at Technavio. The report predicts the market size to grow by 7617.48 million tonnes per annum from 2021 to 2026. The cobalt sulfate market analysis study also provides comprehensive insights on factors influencing the market growth.
Cobalt Sulfate Market Dynamics
- The growth of the electric vehicle industry is one of the key drivers anticipated to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. The global electric vehicle market has recorded a 160% growth in the first half of 2021 when compared to 2020. This will lead to an increase in electric vehicle battery production, which, in turn, would spur the demand for cobalt, boosting the market growth.
- Primary cobalt mines emerging is one of the key cobalt sulfate market trends contributing to the market growth.
The increasing demand for EVs and energy storage devices is increasing the demand for nickel, cobalt, and aluminum lithium-ion batteries.
- The increasing price of cobalt sulfate is one of the limitations likely to hinder the market growth. Primarily, there is an imbalance in the demand-supply ratio in the cobalt market. At the beginning of 2020, the cost of cobalt was much lower than the current prices. Thus, such an increase in the price of cobalt sulfate will hinder the CoSO4(H2O)x market growth during the forecast period.
Cobalt Sulfate Market: Application Landscape
- Battery: The battery application segment held the largest cobalt sulfate market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, will hold a major share of the global cobalt sulfate market during the forecast period. The major driver for the high demand for batteries is the increasing demand for EVs across the world.
- Pigment
- Others
Cobalt Sulfate Market Regional Opportunities
- APAC: 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the cobalt sulfate market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The EV sales in India are expected to increase by the end of 2022, which will facilitate the cobalt sulfate market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Companies Covered:
- Anglo American Plc
- Australian Mines Ltd.
- Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material Manufacturing Co.
- Freeport McMoRan Inc.
- Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials Co. Ltd.
- GEM Co. Ltd.
- Hunter Chemical LLC
- INCASA SA
- Jervois Global Ltd.
- Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Nantong Xinwei Nickel and Cobalt Hightech Development Co. Ltd.
- PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
- Umicore NV
- Vedanta Ltd.
- Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Cobalt Sulfate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
7617.48 MTPA
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.7
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anglo American Plc, Australian Mines Ltd., Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material Manufacturing Co., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials Co. Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Hunter Chemical LLC, INCASA SA, Jervois Global Ltd., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nantong Xinwei Nickel and Cobalt Hightech Development Co. Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Umicore NV, Vedanta Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Pigment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Pigment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pigment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Pigment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pigment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application (MTPA)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MTPA)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography (MTPA)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Anglo American Plc
- Exhibit 93: Anglo American Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Anglo American Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Anglo American Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Anglo American Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Anglo American Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material
- Exhibit 98: Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material - Segment focus
- 10.5 Freeport McMoRan Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Freeport McMoRan Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Freeport McMoRan Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Freeport McMoRan Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Freeport McMoRan Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Freeport McMoRan Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials
- Exhibit 107: Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials - Segment focus
- 10.7 INCASA SA
- Exhibit 111: INCASA SA - Overview
- Exhibit 112: INCASA SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: INCASA SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: INCASA SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
- Exhibit 115: PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel - Overview
- Exhibit 116: PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel - Key news
- Exhibit 118: PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel - Segment focus
- 10.9 Umicore NV
- Exhibit 120: Umicore NV - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Umicore NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Umicore NV - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Umicore NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Umicore NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Vedanta Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Vedanta Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Vedanta Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Vedanta Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Vedanta Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Vedanta Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 143: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations
