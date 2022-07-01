Cobalt Sulfate Market to Record Accelerating Momentum at CAGR of 5.74% |43% of the growth contribution by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

For more vendor insights and strategic moves of the contributing players, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend : Primary cobalt mines emerging is one of the key cobalt sulfate market trends contributing to the market growth. The increasing demand for EVs and energy storage devices is increasing the demand for nickel, cobalt, and aluminum lithium-ion batteries. Many mining firms in Canada have identified new sources of cobalt, and many primary cobalt projects are now gaining attention. This will propel the cobalt sulfate market demand in the forthcoming years.

: The increasing demand for EVs and energy storage devices is increasing the demand for nickel, cobalt, and aluminum lithium-ion batteries. Many mining firms in have identified new sources of cobalt, and many primary cobalt projects are now gaining attention. This will propel the cobalt sulfate market demand in the forthcoming years. Market Challenge: The increasing price of cobalt sulfate is one of the limitations hindering the cobalt sulfate market growth. Primarily, there is an imbalance in the demand-supply ratio in the cobalt market. The Chinese authorities are implementing the installation of neutralizing chemical gas emissions or wastewater treatment. This is resulting in a higher cost for the manufacturers, and they are transferring this increased production cost to the buyers.

Key Market Revenue-generating Segments:

The cobalt sulfate market report is segmented by Application (Battery, Pigment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The battery application segment held the largest cobalt sulfate market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the higest revenue-throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for EVs across the world. Moreover, the other major drivers are the increasing use of portable devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and cutting tools. The growing popularity of multi-purpose batteries is also likely to the influence the growth of cobalt sulfate market positively in the forthcoming years.

APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan , and India are the key markets for the cobalt sulfate market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The EV sales in India are expected to increase by the end of 2022, which will facilitate the cobalt sulfate market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Anglo American Plc

Australian Mines Ltd.

Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material Manufacturing Co.

Freeport McMoRan Inc.

Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials Co. Ltd.

GEM Co. Ltd.

Hunter Chemical LLC

INCASA SA

Jervois Global Ltd.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nantong Xinwei Nickel and Cobalt Hightech Development Co. Ltd.

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

Umicore NV

Vedanta Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd.

Cobalt Sulfate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 7617.48 MTPA Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglo American Plc, Australian Mines Ltd., Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material Manufacturing Co., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials Co. Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Hunter Chemical LLC, INCASA SA, Jervois Global Ltd., Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nantong Xinwei Nickel and Cobalt Hightech Development Co. Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Umicore NV, Vedanta Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pigment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anglo American Plc

10.4 Dalian Aote Cobalt Nickel New Material

10.5 Freeport McMoRan Inc.

10.6 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt New Materials

10.7 INCASA SA

10.8 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

10.9 Umicore NV

10.10 Vedanta Ltd.

10.11 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.12 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

