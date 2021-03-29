Cobb EMC Reaffirms Clean Energy Goals Ahead of Earth Day

"With Earth Day approaching, it is the perfect time to express to our members and community that we are passionate about a greener future while keeping our electric rates low and reliability high," said Kevan Espy, Interim President and CEO of Cobb EMC. "Furthermore, we are confident that we can achieve our renewable energy goals without passing any additional costs on to our valuable members."

Overall, Cobb EMC's clean energy goals consist of reducing carbon emissions by 75% and doubling up on their renewable energy portfolio with a 200% increase, all by 2030.



"These goals were developed with having an adequate and diversified portfolio in mind using our long-term power supply strategy," said Tim Jarrell, Vice President of Power Supply and DER Strategy. Cobb EMC is also committed to finding sustainable options for its members and for the future of the community it serves. The solar panels on campus and the battery storage projects are just part of that commitment.

In 2022, Cobb EMC will be among a very few cooperatives in the nation that will incorporate microgrid technology. The planned microgrid system will allow the co-op to operate autonomously if the need arises. The system will furnish a continuous supply of power to the cooperative during any extended outages, which strengthens power grid resilience for faster response and recovery.

"The microgrid is an evolving technology that will complement our existing solar and battery system to help create this autonomy," said Manish Murudkar, Director of DER Strategy. "Our goal is to build a model for future microgrid projects, and increase the quality and resiliency of our power system."

Cobb EMC members can also choose to help support a clean energy future through the "Green Energy for a Penny" program. For just 1¢ per kWh, you can power your home or business with local solar energy and improve your impact on the environment.

For more information on Cobb EMC's clean energy goals, please visit cobbemc.com/2030 and the Green Energy for a Penny program at cobbemc.com/green.

