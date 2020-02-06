NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COBRA administration services, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares tips for creating a successful flexible work policy.

Thanks to incredible advancements in technology, it is completely feasible for employees to work remotely from home, a local coffee shop, or even in flight! Studies show that a majority of employees are more productive when working away from the office and outside of a traditional 9-to-5 workday. Some flexible work options are working remotely, a compressed workweek, job sharing, and working during non-peak office hours.

Employers need to engage management in implementing a successful flexible work policy. While employees may be clear when relaying this information, managers and executives may not realize advantages including higher rates of retention, better productivity, and employees' lower stress levels. It is important that management is on board, so the process goes smoothly.

The next step is to train management on how to manage a flexible workforce. Establish guidelines and expectations to foster this flexible working environment that remains fluid and connected. This will empower all involved to achieve continued success, as well as ensure the company will continue to attract—and retain—the best of the best when it comes to talent.

The following are some specific work options companies can consider implementing:

Telecommuting days. If full-time remote work is not an option, allowing employees the chance to work remotely on certain days is a great way to not only improve company morale, but also offer a competitive advantage. This can also be done around certain holidays, so employees can continue to be productive when home life is pulling them in so many different directions. This will also show that employers care about work-life balance.

Flexible work hours. While this option may not work for all businesses, sometimes it is just as simple as providing a choice between a typical 9 to 5 day, 8 to 4, or 10 to 6. This option means everyone will be on-site, even if it is a bit outside of the box of the "normal" workday.

Summer Fridays. When the weather is warm, employees want to get outside. Consider giving employees the day off on Fridays or ending the day early during the summer months. If productivity is a concern, employees could increase the workday by two hours Monday-Thursday.

