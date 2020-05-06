Cobra Electronics Extends Aid to Truck Drivers Through Multi-Stop Meal Delivery Tour for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, is proudly sponsoring the "Fueling Our Heroes" tour orchestrated by online trucking authority CDLLife to provide fresh and healthy meals to truck drivers during this time of crisis. While truck drivers are crisscrossing the country and logging long hours to deliver much-needed supplies, many are too often faced with the challenge of where their next meal will come from due to restaurant closures, reduced hours and limited shopping options. Over the course of six days, the first leg of the Fueling Our Heroes tour will visit eight states and make 15 stops at highway rest areas from Missouri to Pennsylvania to distribute fresh meals and express gratitude to the nation's truck drivers.

"We are so thankful to the dedicated community of truck drivers who continue to log many hours and miles in order to deliver essential goods to our stores, homes and hospitals during these uncertain times," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of the Cobra brand. "For years we have been helping drivers safely get from point A to point B and today we are pleased to have this opportunity to support the Fueling Our Heroes tour and continue to help improve the driving experience."

Cobra Electronics has equipped truck drivers for decades with professional Cobra CB Radios for seamless and clear communications on their journey – no matter the distance. Today's advanced solutions keep drivers connected and prepared for what's ahead, while also increasing driver confidence and safety behind the wheel. Additionally, Cobra Power Inverters provide reliable, on-board power for drivers to operate travel gear like medical appliances, refrigerators and microwave ovens, especially during these times when restaurants and motels may be unavailable.

"We were hearing from drivers having great difficulties accessing fresh food due to COVID-19 related closures, and knew we had to do something to help those on the front lines," said Sadie Church, CDLLife. "This tour is a big thank you to the truck drivers out there who are delivering our groceries and essential medical supplies. We hope the public joins in to help the cause and allow us to add more cities to future trips, so we can show our gratitude to truck drivers from coast to coast."

The public can visit the Fueling Our Heroes tour GoFundMe page to donate and access more information, including details about upcoming trips that will continue to be planned based on available funds. The current tour runs from Tuesday, May 5, to Sunday, May 10, and will be stopping in St. Louis (Mo.), Bloomington (Ill.), Joliet (Ill.), Indianapolis (Ind.), Dayton (Ohio), Columbus (Ohio), Washington (Pa.), Zanesville (Ohio), Cincinnati (Ohio), Louisville (Ky.), Evansville (Ky.), St. Louis (Ill.), Kingdom City (Mo.) and Concordia (Mo.).

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a leading global supplier of mobile land and marine vehicle consumer electronics products. Cedar Electronics possesses a strong brand portfolio including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT Radar, & Snooper. Leveraging its leadership position in the radar detector and Citizens Band radio categories, Cobra Electronics has aggressively grown both domestically and internationally with an ever-expanding family of automotive products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, and more. Cobra Electronics has sales and marketing operations in North America, South America, Europe and China. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

