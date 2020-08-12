Cobra Electronics Introduces Family Of Inverters With Power You Can Trust, Wherever You Need It

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, announced today the release of the Cobra Power Inverter Series: the PURE SINE 400W, POWER 500W, PRO 1500W, PRO 2500W and PRO 3000W, plus the new Cobra Remote On/Off Controller with Fast Charge USB. These five advanced models offer a wide range of power capabilities to provide the driving community, from professional to passionate, with reliable, unmatched power on the road, no matter their needs.

All inverters feature an impressive 90% efficient output, ensuring appliances, devices and vehicle batteries benefit from a longer run time. Thoughtfully crafted, each model incorporates Fast Charge USB-C and USB-A ports alongside several GFCI AC outlets to maximize the number of electronics that can be charged at one time. While offering powerful wattage, Cobra's inverters are built to meet industry-leading safety and reliability standards with five layers of protection against overheating and low-voltage shutdown settings.

Each inverter is also Cobra Remote Controller compatible, with the PRO 3000W model bundled with the controller, allowing users to conveniently monitor and charge devices with a fast charge USB from anywhere inside their vehicle. The inverters' rugged industrial design allows for easy set-up and use wherever they're needed.

"The release of our enhanced series of inverters affirms the Cobra promise to provide all drivers with reliable power wherever they need it," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of the Cobra brand. "We're continuously working to enhance drivers' experiences on the road by charging and powering everything from cellphones to kitchen appliances to power tools with ease. With continuous power ranging from 400 to 3000 Watts, our inverters are made to get the job done with safety and user satisfaction in mind."

The PURE SINE 400W and POWER 500W inverters are designed with two GFCI protected AC outlets and are packaged with 16" direct-to-battery and 12V Vehicle Accessory cables.

PURE SINE 400W Power Inverter: Cobra's 400W inverter reaches an 800 Watt peak and is ideal for powering medical equipment like CPAP machines and sensitive devices ranging from laptops to gaming and entertainment systems. Packaged with 16" #12 power cables, the 400W is a perfect fit for the needs of professional drivers, travelers, campers and tailgaters.

Cobra's three professional grade inverters are built to power all electronics and appliances, with the 2500W and 3000W models designed to handle high-wattage devices like power tools. These elite inverters are a step above the rest with four protected AC outlets, with the PRO 1500W and 2500W being CETL® certified. Each professional grade powerhouse is equipped with LED digital display and is accompanied by corresponding 48" #4 AWG cables.

Professional Grade PRO 1500W Power Inverter: With an output of 1500 Watts continuous and 3000 Watts peak power, paired with #4 AWG power cables, this model is for professional drivers, campers and tailgaters who power devices such as electronics, entertainment devices and kitchen appliances.

The POWER 500W ($59.95), PRO 1500W ($199.95) and PRO 2500W ($299.95) inverters are now available at Cobra.com. Both PURE SINE 400W ($129.95) and PRO 3000W ($379.95) models will be available for purchase in September.

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra provides award-winning products and solutions that include connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, CB and marine radios, power inverters, portable jump starters, and more. Cobra's connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 100 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

