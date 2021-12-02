Cobra Electronics Unveils The 19 MINI, An Ultra Compact CB Radio Perfect For Everything From Local Businesses To On- And Off-road Fun

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today unveiled the 19 MINI, the brand's smallest full-featured CB radio that delivers the same professional-grade quality and performance that customers have come to expect from the leading CB radio manufacturer. With a reputation for excellence with CB radio users, Cobra has packed the 19 MINI with features and functionality that make it the perfect device for installing in smaller spaces, including most on-and off-road vehicles, from RVs to work trucks to ATVs.

Joining Cobra's respected lineup of recreational and professional CB radios, the 19 MINI is the most convenient, reliable form of communication that can be easily installed and used. Whether it's a 'dead zone' or simply a weak cellular signal, the 19 MINI (is particularly useful for remote or rural areas as well as for local businesses that require regular communication between drivers and warehouses or offices. With its LCD display, full-range microphone for optimized audio, external speaker compatibilities, and access to over 40 CB radio channels including NOAA® weather, the 19 MINI is truly a 'no cell service, no problem' communication option. Cobra's smallest CB radio also enables multiple mounting options for different vehicles.

"The Cobra team continues to bring products to market that appeal to new industries and user groups who appreciate the brand's proven technologies and legendary reliability. The 19 MINI is a perfect example of an innovation that leverages our best-in-class CB expertise in a product that appeals to outdoor and recreational enthusiasts as well as businesses, where safety is a top priority, and space-saving and portability are paramount," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "We're challenging the common misconception that CB radios are just for professional truck drivers. With the 19 MINI, people can confidently explore areas where cell phone usage is not possible. So, whether it's for recreation or for business use, clear, reliable, and safe communication, is now possible in any type of vehicle."

The 19 MINI joins Cobra's line of modern and unmatched recreational CB radios, including the compact Cobra 19 DX IV, handheld HH RT 50 ROAD TRIP, HH 50 WX ST and more.

The Cobra 19 MINI is available now on Cobra's website for $79.95 and will soon be available online at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. For more information on other CB radio products, visit www.cobra.com/19mini.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra provides award-winning products and solutions that include connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, CB and marine radios, power inverters, portable jump starters, and more. Cobra's connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 100 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

SOURCE Cobra Electronics