Cobram Estate Debuts New Products at Summer Fancy Food Show

"Our newest line of 100% California EVOO will give at-home cooks, foodies and fans everywhere more options for enjoying the highest quality and healthiest olive oils available," comments Adam Englehardt, a fifth-generation farmer and president of U.S. operations for Cobram Estate. "We believe today's consumers should continue to demand more from their extra virgin olive oil, and our products are expertly crafted to give them delicious, gloriously unrefined and authentic juice of the California olive, at a price point they can feel good about using every day."

Over the years, Cobram Estate has earned a myriad of awards and worldwide acclaim among chefs, at-home cooks and entertainers for its existing "California Select" and "Australia Select" brands. The company attributes its ongoing success to extreme attention to detail at every step of the process, including investments in plant nurseries, groves and bottling facilities both in California's fertile Yolo County and in the Murray River Valley of Australia. This unique vertical integration ensures every drop of its EVOO is of the highest quality.

The packaging for the new products features the coveted and easy-to-use Pop-Up Pourer® inside every bottle and visually communicates California-grown and California-fresh. Its three flavors are expertly crafted to suit a wide range of taste preferences and usage occasions ($8.99 SRP for 375mL):

Mild —Versatile with a delicate aroma and smooth, mild taste. Ideal for baking, sautéing and drizzling over salad or pasta.

Classic —Ideal for just about everything! Perfect for everyday use, with a delicious fresh flavor and aroma. Great for roasting, sautéing, and salad dressing.

Robust—Delicious, bold flavor that is ideal for marinating, grilling, making sauces or dipping with fresh bread.

"It's now more important than ever to read the labels on your olive oil, so you know exactly what you are buying," notes Marissa Gomes, vice president of marketing at Cobram Estate. "Our new line is clearly 100% California-grown and is certified by The California Olive Oil Council (COOC), the national trade association dedicated to upholding the uncompromising quality standards of California extra virgin olive oil." This Seal of Certification guarantees the world's highest standard of olive oil excellence and is awarded only to products made with 100% California-grown olives. "Some products on the shelves today may appear to be California extra virgin olive oil, when they may, in fact, contain California EVOO that has been blended with imported oils from regions around the world. You need to look for the COOC Seal on the package to know you're getting what you expected in the bottle," adds Gomes.

The new line of Cobram Estate products has already received several awards including the Best of Class and multiple Gold awards at the 2019 Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition.

ABOUT COBRAM ESTATE

Founded in 1999 in Australia, Cobram Estate is a global leading producer of extra virgin olive oil. Co-founding farmers Rob McGavin and Paul Riordan set out on a mission to produce terrific olive oil, and have perfected it over the years using revolutionary, New World practices which they recently brought to California. The company's vertically integrated, Tree to Table® operations start with raising its own olives from seedlings in its nursery facilities through to milling and bottling every product. Made with only the freshest olives from its iconic groves in Yolo County, CA, and the Murray River Valley, Australia, their products are picked and packed in less than six hours to ensure each and every drop is of the highest quality. For more information, visit cobramestate.com.

