MEXICO CITY, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. announces to all of its bondholders that on Thursday January 28, 2021, at 13:00 Eastern Time (ET), the Company will hold a videoconference.

All bondholders interested in attending the conference, please submit your request at [email protected] prior to January 28, 2021.

