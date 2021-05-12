Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Announces Final Results of its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

MEXICO CITY, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. ("CDM") announces today that it has accepted for exchange all of the $120,116,745 aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1354863612 and XS1354862564; Common Codes: 135486361 and 135486256) (the "Existing Notes"), or approximately 95.92% of the $125,228,986 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its Existing Notes, that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 7, 2021 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date), in its previously announced offer (the "Exchange Offer") to Eligible Holders described below to exchange any and all of its Existing Notes.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offer, CDM obtained consents representing approximately 95.92% of the Existing Notes outstanding, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to amend the indenture governing the Existing Notes to eliminate most of the restrictive covenants set forth in such indenture (the "Proposed Amendments").

On the settlement date of the Exchange Offer, which is expected to occur on May 13, 2021, CDM will issue $18,718,288 in aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2343881343 and XS2343881772; Common Codes: 234388134 and 234388177) and $106,653,522 in aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2030 (ISIN: XS2343881855 and XS2343881939; Common Codes: 234388185 and 234388193).

Please click to the link below to see the press release that summarizes the final results of its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Securities offered in the exchange offer will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the Act.

http://www.cobredelmayo.com/misc/CDM-Press-Release-Final-Results12-May2021.pdf

The press release is also available through the website www.cobredelmayo.com

