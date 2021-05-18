Cobwebs Technologies Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

Cobwebs Technologies Wins Cutting Edge in Threat Intelligence in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobwebs Technologies is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Cutting Edge in Threat Intelligence

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Udi Levy of Cobwebs Technologies.

"Cobwebs Technologies embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next cyber crime," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

Cobwebs solutions were designed by our intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from various sources, including open, deep, dark web, and social networks. Our web intelligence platform monitors these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights.

Our exclusive technology extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media Inquiries:

Danit Kellmer, Marketing Director of Cobwebs Technologies

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.cobwebs.com

Cutting Edge in Threat Intelligence

