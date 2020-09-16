Coca Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd chooses eoStar and Microsoft to replace SAP

HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eoStar announces it has integrated with Microsoft to provide Coca Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) (CCBA) the opportunity to meet sales and delivery needs across their value chain from order generation, picking and distribution throughout their organization. This digital transformation project modernizes the way Coca Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) (CCBA) uses technology across its entire IT landscape.

CCBA is Africa's largest Coca Cola bottler and 8th largest in the world. With 35 bottling plants in 13 countries, serving over 600,000 outlets, the need to streamline sales and distribution was essential. eoStar is a Route Accounting Software that will manage all the sales, distribution and advanced warehousing for finished goods, while D365 covers the financials, manufacturing and human resources functionality. This integration between eoStar and Microsoft allowed CCBA to completely replace SAP.

"CCBA will be leveraging eoStar to mobilize our Sales & Distribution workforce, increasing their effectiveness in the trade. eoStar will be deployed across our internal sales force, our own primary distribution capabilities and as the system of choice for our Official Coca-Cola Distributors (OCCDs) and our Logistics Distribution Partners (LDPs)," according to Joshua Motsuenyane, Chief Information Officer for CCBA.

The challenges of adapting the eoStar software to successfully navigate an international market provided the company the opportunity to expand eoStar's already robust skillset to accommodate international weights and measures, as well as the multi-currency pricing (MCP) present in Africa.

Paul Rutherford, President of eoStar, commented that, "eoStar is incredibly excited to partner with a world class bottler like CCBA, who are innovative and on a tremendous path of growth. Leveraging eoStar's sales, delivery and warehousing solutions ensures they will be equipping their amazing team of employees with the tools to execute at the level necessary to take their business to the next level."

About eoStar

eoStar® is a comprehensive suite of ERP software solutions (Route Accounting Software, Mobile Sales & Delivery, Warehouse Management, eCommerce) that are utilized by many of the most successful food and beverage direct store delivery operations in the world. eoStar provide crystal clear visibility into a modern distribution organization's KPIs, facilitating increased market penetration and better operational efficiency throughout their organization. Visit eostar.com.

