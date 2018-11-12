Coca-Cola, Kroger, PepsiCo, Bureau Veritas to Lead at 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky(R) - the success and leadership summit on Feb 4, 2019 in New York

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. today announced that over 30 top executives from the world's most successful companies would serve as speakers and mentors at the 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held in New York on Feb 4, 2019. Registration for the summit is open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

Confirmed early speakers at the 2019 USA edition include Colleen R. Lindholz, President Kroger Health; Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer & Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company; Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President for Bureau Veritas; Umran Beba, Global Diversity, Engagement and Talent Officer, PepsiCo; Carolyn Miles, President & CEO, Save the Children; The Honorable Robert A. McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veteran Affairs and Retired Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Procter & Gamble; Kash Shaikh, Founder & CEO, Besomebody Inc; Chester Twigg, Chief Customer Officer, J&J Consumer; Rachael Jarosh, CEO, Enactus; Bijoy Sagar, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Stryker; Maureen Lippe, Founder & CEO, Lippe Taylor; Lisa Ryan, SVP/Managing Director, Heyman Associates; Tim Love, Former Vice Chairman, Omnicom Group; Fumbi Chima, Chief Information Officer, Fox Networks Group; Barbara Levi Mager, General Counsel & Global Head of Legal, Sandoz; Karen Brown, Founder and Managing Director, Bridge Arrow; Ranu Gupta, Executive Development Expert and Coach and Executive Board Member, Innovation Pavillion; Marina Maher, Founder and CEO, Marina Maher Communications; Joy Rice, Vice President Operations, Pernod Ricard and Shelley Westman, EY Partner/Principal and Southeast Region Cybersecurity Leader, Ernst & Young LLP.

Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women® is a one-day summit consisting of action-focused panel discussions, keynotes and a special speed mentoring segment led by C-Suite leaders sharing their own and their Companies latest techniques for success and leadership. Companies can enhance the leadership skills of their women leaders and support gender diversity; delegates can leverage the day as an opportunity to connect with outstanding role models from the world's best organizations and learn best practices for leadership, diversity and success. While content is customized for women, male leaders are highly encouraged to attend.

Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company, and the first Company to step up as a 2018 and 2019 World Sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® shared, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We strive to create a work environment that provides all our associates equal access to information, development and opportunity. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success. I look forward to being part of it!"

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health and 2018 "Inspirational woman of the year" finalist at the 2018 Leonie Awards shared, "In the United States women are driving decisions, defining healthcare and shaping policy more than ever. We see it every day, from the clinics and pharmacies in our more than 2000 stores, to the discussions we all have around the dinner table. At Kroger, we are grateful to play a small role in enabling this dialogue, and we are passionate about empowering diversity of all kinds. Our partnership with the 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will enable some of our highest potential associates to share their personal stories and learn from amazing leaders."

Commented Umran Beba, SVP, Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo, "At PepsiCo championing diversity is part of our DNA. In the 1940s, we hired an African American salesforce; in the 1950s, we elected a woman to serve on our Board of Directors; in the 1960s, we promoted Harvey C. Russell to the position of Vice President -- the first time a major multinational corporation had appointed an African American to such a position. In the 2000s we named Indra Nooyi, a woman of Color to the Chairman and CEO roles. We know Diversity is critical for growth, innovation, reputation and employee engagement. That is why we were one of the early sponsors of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and are proud of our shared mission of enabling more women and diverse talent to reach the very top roles in leadership."

Since 2015, House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky® has helped accelerate gender diversity across the world by training thousands of leaders for success from close to 200 organizations and 30 countries. Break the ceiling touch the sky® has editions in Singapore, India, Australia, Dubai (and now the USA) and is supported by a host of influential associations and chambers of commerce from across the world.

The 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its early sponsors Kroger as Platinum Sponsor, Bureau Veritas and PepsiCo as Silver Sponsors. Coca-Cola is a 2018 and 2019 World Sponsor of the summit. Industry Partners for the summit are the US-ASEAN Business Council, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, Food Industry Asia. Network partners for the summit are Besomebody Inc., Enactus, BWBusinessworld and exchange4media Group. Companies wishing to lead the diversity agenda and the 2019 USA Edition of the summit may contact anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky® "The 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® offers Companies a cost effective means to support gender diversity, enable their leaders -- both female and male to learn cutting edge best practices for leadership, diversity and success from a broad group of cross-industry peers and then reapply these same practices within their own Companies for maximum impact. We predict that the Companies leading at Break the ceiling touch the sky® on Feb 4, 2019 will in the near future dominate the diversity agenda in the USA."

Registration for the 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is now open. To register/ book Corporate tables/ sponsor the forum/ view confirmed speakers visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com or email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte.Ltd. is based in Singapore and operates in the areas of People, Public Relations and Publishing.

