Coca-Cola® Teams Up with Soccer Star and U.S. Olympian Abby Dahlkemper to Celebrate the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at Auntie Anne's®

With Coca-Cola's Olympic Games Snack Pack, Powered by Abby Dahlkemper, Auntie Anne's is bringing sweet and savory together for the first time ever, so fans can enjoy this unique combo in one kickin' snack. The pack features a limited-edition FANatic Snacks Bucket filled with both Original and Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets and two medium Coca-Cola ® fountain sodas. It's the perfect way to enjoy two fan-favorite Auntie Anne's pretzel nuggets in one bucket while cheering on Team USA from home – without competing over your favorite flavor.

"It's an honor to represent a world-renowned brand like Coca-Cola and to partner with Auntie Anne's, it brings back so many memories," Dahlkemper said. "As a child, my family would always stop at Auntie Anne's on mall trips, and I used to love watching them hand-roll the pretzels. I am so excited to share one of my favorite snacks with pretzel fans across the country in celebration of the Olympic Games – and be able to enjoy a Snack Pack with one lucky winner after the competition is over!"

While the world's best athletes are competing in Tokyo, Auntie Anne's will give Pretzel Perks members a chance to medal - in the sport of snacking, that is. Fans can simply download and use the app when ordering in-store or online to compete for their very own gold, silver, or bronze status to win* great prizes. The more a guest orders between July 19 - Aug. 22, the more they climb the podium. The best part? The final top medalist will get to sit down with Abby one-on-one to ask soccer (and pretzel) questions! Other fun prizes include free Coca-Cola products and Auntie Anne's pretzels for a year, Team USA swag signed by Abby, and more rewards to use on future visits to Auntie Anne's.

And for those looking to suit up as they watch Team USA compete for gold? Authentic Auntie Anne's soccer jerseys will be available for fans to purchase when the Olympic Games begin. Each jersey is one-of-a-kind and numbered from 1 to 100 as a part of this limited-edition "Salty Collection" – a must-have for soccer and pretzel lovers everywhere. Available while supplies last for $85 + shipping. The official date of this exciting merch drop will be shared exclusively on Auntie Anne's social media sites, so be sure to follow along and get yours before they run out!

"We're excited to partner with Coca-Cola, and Coke athlete Abby Dahlkemper to support Team USA," said Cynthia Liu, vice president of marketing, Auntie Anne's. "With an exclusive new menu item that includes a long-time request from fans, an Original and Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nugget combo, along with a chance to meet Abby, we hope to give people a unique way to enjoy the Olympic Games, and their favorite pretzels, this summer."

Coca-Cola's Olympic Games Snack Pack, Powered by Abby Dahlkemper, is available at select Auntie Anne's locations nationwide until Aug. 22, 2021.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes begins on or about July 19, 2021, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on August 22, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years old or older. See Official Rules at www.auntieannes.com/rules including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Many will enter, only 16 will win. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Sponsor Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC, 5620 Glenridge Dr. NE Atlanta, GA 30342.

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests.

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

