Cochlear reveals winners of annual flagship scholarship programs

"We are incredibly proud to highlight the accomplishments of these eight exemplary young individuals who have prevailed over the challenges of hearing loss to achieve their academic aspirations and become leaders in their communities," said Rene Courtney, Vice President, Recipient Services, Cochlear Americas. "The grants awarded will enable the winners to accomplish their goals and achieve their fullest potential. Beyond developing pioneering hearing implant technology, investing in education is an important part of our company's commitment to the hearing community."

The five 2020 Graeme Clark Scholarship winners are:

Grace Graugnard , ( Tulane University ) from Geismar, La.

, ( ) from Kidron Martin, ( University of Arizona -Honors College) from Beaufort, S.C.

-Honors College) from Mary Caroline Yuk ( University of Alabama ) from Crystal Lake, Ill.

( ) from Teadora Ranelli ( Wesleyan University ) from New Haven, Conn.

( ) from Young Jae Ryu ( Columbia University ) from Culver City, Calif.

"After a lifetime of being assisted by others, my Cochlear Implants have brought me one step closer to achieving independence," said Ryu, a Nucleus Implant System recipient and Graeme Clark Scholarship winner studying mechanical engineering at Columbia University. "This scholarship will help me fulfill my dreams to one day develop new technologies to expand the horizons, hopes and dreams of others affected by hearing loss."

The three 2020 Anders Tjellström Scholarship winners are:

Amber Vaughn , ( Roanoke College ) from Pittsboro, N.C.

, ( ) from Conner Whitt , ( Oakland University ) from Clarkston, Mich.

, ( ) from Nayeli Perez-Peralta ( Temple University ) from Philadelphia

"Hearing loss is something I've struggled with all my life. It wasn't until I received my hearing devices in fifth grade that I was able to fully communicate with the world," said Vaughn, a Baha System recipient and an Anders Tjellström Scholarship winner. "This award will allow me to grow my finance and management skills to give back to the community that shaped me into the person I am today."

About the Scholarships

The Graeme Clark Scholarship is named after Professor Graeme Clark, the inventor and pioneer of the multichannel cochlear implant. The Anders Tjellström Scholarship is named after Anders Tjellström, the research physician in the department of otolaryngology at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden who collaborated with Per-Ingvar Brånemark, a pioneer in his field, to treat the first patient with a Baha device.

Each of the students will receive $2,000 per year for up to four years at an accredited college or university, providing $8,000 to each student and $64,000 in total scholarship funds given by Cochlear Americas for this year's winners. Since 2002, Cochlear Americas has awarded $760,000 to 104 college students.

A total of 111 applications were received this year. An esteemed panel of judges helped review and select the scholarship winners, including:

Hannah Eskridge, MSP , CCC-SLP, LSLS CERT, AVT, University of North Carolina Health

, CCC-SLP, LSLS CERT, AVT, Health Carmen D. Hayman , AuD, Cochlear Implant Coordinator, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

, AuD, Cochlear Implant Coordinator, Children's Hospital of Aaron C. Moberly , M.D., Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Division of Otology, Neurotology, and Cranial Base Surgery, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

Cochlear is the global leader in implantable hearing solutions. The company has a global workforce of more than 4,000 people and invests more than AUD$180 million each year in research and development. Products include cochlear implants, bone conduction implants and acoustic implants, which healthcare professionals use to treat a range of moderate to profound types of hearing loss.

Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 600,000 implantable devices, helping people of all ages, in more than 180 countries, to hear.

