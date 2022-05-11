Cockroach Labs Named on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Best Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. The annual program recognizes companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

2022 is anticipated to be another high-growth year for Cockroach Labs. Following a $278 million Series F raise in December 2021, which more than doubled the company's valuation to $5 billion, Cockroach Labs expanded its headquarters in New York City with more than 400 employees globally. The newly renovated, 45,000-square-foot space was purposefully designed for a hybrid structure, with a mixture of large and small group meeting spaces throughout to encourage connection and collaboration.

"We have seen tremendous growth over the last year, which is ultimately credited to the dedication and shared passion of our employees," said Lindsay Grenawalt, chief people officer of Cockroach Labs. "At Cockroach Labs, we are committed to ensuring everyone feels inspired to do their best work, whether that's in the office or from home. It has been our goal from the very start to create a space that inspired innovation and employee wellbeing. Over the last couple of years that became even more of a focus. We learned that offering employees flexibility is key."

The company tripled its annual recurring revenue last year with expansion in key verticals including fintech, eCommerce, gaming, media and entertainment, and technology. Their customer base includes Comcast, LaunchDarkly, Mythical Games, Nubank, Starburst Data, AllSaints, and Bose. The company also expanded into new markets, opening offices in both Toronto and San Francisco, and most recently expanded into EMEA with a new regional headquarters in London. Cockroach Labs has grown its headcount significantly across all departments, and continues to be steadfast in hiring. The company expects to grow by an additional 60% by the end of 2022.

"Culture has been foundational to Cockroach Labs from the very beginning," said Spencer Kimball, co-founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs. "To be a great place to work, it requires intentionality and a recognition that our company's core values and the experience of our employees comes first. While our company has grown and evolved, so has our culture, but what remains true is respect, honesty, and compassion are core to our business. That will never change."

For more information on the Inc.'s 2022 Best Workplaces list, click here.

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

