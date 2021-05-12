Cockroach Labs Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs has always prioritized a culture that is centered around excellence, respect, balance, and open and honest communication. The company recently raised a $160M round of funding with a valuation of $2bn and continues to grow rapidly with more than 250 employees and counting across the globe. Cockroach Labs is looking to expand its employee family and has open positions in almost all departments.

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast.

"From the very beginning, our goal was to build a human-forward business where our employees can balance their careers with their personal lives. Over the last several years, we have challenged the status quo and built programs for better recruiting, more flexibility, better support, more opportunities in and out of the office, and fostered an environment where diversity of thought exists and is celebrated," said Lindsay Greenwalt Chief People Officer at Cockroach Labs. " It's an honor to be recognized on Inc.'s best places to work and we will only continue to strive for an innovative and inclusive workplace for all."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"We named Cockroach Labs after resilience and survival, and after the last year, we really saw the strength of our culture and community," said Spencer Kimball, CEO and co-founder at Cockroach Labs. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list set an example that all of us can learn from. We are humbled to be named alongside them."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com

