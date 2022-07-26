Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market to make Inroads as A Healthy Drink Substitute - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 153.2 Mn by 2032, witnessing a growth of 5.8% CAGR. With 32.7% of the overall revenue share in 2022, the functional beverages category topped all the cocoa-based polyphenols market segments

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cocoa based polyphenols market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 5.8% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The cocoa based polyphenols market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 153.2 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 87.1 Billion in 2022.

Consuming polyphenols improves health and is also very successful at controlling weight resulting in its rising demand across several age groups. Recent developments in the cocoa based industry have shown the benefits of cocoa in nutritious goods owing to its large polyphenol content.

These beverages often characterized of having great immune-boosting properties. Adoption of ingredients like cocoa-based polyphenols in order to attract consumers have set the present market very lucrative for its growth.

Emerging organic trends in the market is witnessed to have fuelled the plant based polyphenols market. Cocoa based polyphenols market players have also surged the demand by emphasising on marketing the cocoa-based polyphenols product across global markets.

Consumers' acute worry for their general health and wellness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has led them to seek out healthier alternatives in food and drinks in an effort to strengthen their immune systems. Due to this reason, years following the outbreak of pandemic have witnessed a major boost in the cocoa based polyphenols market adoption trends along with other healthier alternatives.

Cocoa-based polyphenols market players are required to obtain approvals for their products in order to ensure that they are in compliance with environmental and health regulations that poses as a major hindrance for them.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The overall growth of the global based polyphenols market is estimated to be around US$ 66.1 Billion over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 5.8%.

over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 5.8%. The functional beverages segment is the most lucrative category for the coca based polyphenols market trends that occupies almost 32.7% of the revenue generated.

On the other hand the segment of the cocoa based polyphenols market for dietary supplements is exerting a rapid hike in growth owing to its growing popularity and wider supply of packaging products.

Asia Pacific is the emerging region for the coca based polyphenols market that contributes for more than 35% of the market share in the present market.

is the emerging region for the coca based polyphenols market that contributes for more than 35% of the market share in the present market. There is a rising trend of nutritional supplements in the North America region that is anticipated to drive the sales of cocoa based polyphenols in the US and Canada .

Competitive Landscape

ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kemin Industries, Mars, Incorporated, Naturex S.A, Nutra Ingredients Limited, Polyphenols AS, Ajinomoto Natural Specialities, Sabinsa, BERKEM, and Diana Food are just a few of the major participants in the sector.

These companies are among the cocoa based polyphenols market key players that meet the rising demand from a variety of end-use sectors, including the food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recent Developments in the Global Packaging Market:

The Fytexia Company is offering a custom mechanism programme for choosing polyphenol supplies and blending them to develop recipes that are specifically tailored to the needs of users looking for natural sources of antioxidants to fortify their products with polyphenols. In 2019, Company launched Oxxynea O, a range of bioactive polyphenols that are extracted from natural plant products of fresh herbs, olive, grape, and cocoa.

Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market by Segmentation

By Application:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

SOURCE Future Market Insights