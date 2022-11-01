Cocomels Launches New Oatmilk Chocolate-Covered Line, Exclusively at Sprouts

Finally, a Dairy-Free Milk Chocolate Alternative That is Oat of This World

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocomels, makers of the original coconut cream caramel, is expanding its offerings with new Oatmilk Chocolate-Covered products that will be sold exclusively at Sprouts through January 2023. The new indescribably delicious line will launch with 2 SKUs – Oatmilk Chocolate-Covered Caramel Bites and Oatmilk Chocolate-Covered Toffee Bark – and is enrobed in a proprietary oatmilk chocolate recipe that's sweet, creamy, and tastes like regular milk chocolate. Free from dairy, gluten, and GMOs, Cocomels and oatmilk chocolate are a match made in plant-based heaven.

Cocomels

"Our initial goal was to develop an option for milk chocolate lovers," says JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Founder of Cocomels. "We have fantastic dark chocolate-covered Cocomels, but wanted to expand our line to appeal to all chocolate lovers looking for dairy-free options. In development, we found oatmilk chocolate provides a sweet and creamy taste that's most similar to milk chocolate – more so than other alternative options we explored. And with oat milk as a milk alternative rising in popularity over the past few years, introducing an oatmilk chocolate-covered line seemed timely and on trend."

Exclusive to Sprouts through January 2023, Mark Maggio, VP of Sales and Marketing for Cocomels, is excited about the partnership. "Sprouts has been a valued partner as we've launched new, innovative items over the past three years. We're excited to expand our partnership with the new oatmilk chocolate-covered products and think Sprouts customers will love them as much as we do. We can't wait for people to try this line."

Cocomels' new oatmilk treats will deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy lovers everywhere - whether you enjoy the taste of chewy caramel bites or crunchy toffee bark. Like other Cocomels offerings, the new Oatmilk Chocolate line is non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and free from corn syrup, palm oil, cholesterol and artificial ingredients. These mouthwatering treats won't even make it home from the store, and there's no shame in that!

Oatmilk Chocolate-Covered Caramel Bites and Oatmilk Chocolate-Covered Toffee will be available in 3.5 oz. pouches for an MSRP of $6.49. The line is exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market now and will be available in other retailers starting February 2023. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com

About Cocomels

Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. That's why Cocomels is pronounced CAN-DY, not CAN'T-DY! Cocomels is available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.cocomels.com.

