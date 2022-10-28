Coconut Candy Market Worth $1.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Coconut Candy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the global coconut candy market size is expected to grow from USD 1.36 billion in 2022 to USD 1.88 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Coconut Candy Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.36 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.88 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Ferrero International S.A; The Hershey Company; Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC.; Mars Incorporated; Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Spruengli AG; Unreal Brands Inc.; Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG; Tru Fru LLC.; Godiva; Weetabix Food Co. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Coconut Candy Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029761/

Coconut candy is prepared by the batch boiling of sugar syrup and the simultaneous addition of coconut shreds, grated coconut, or coconut flavor. Sugar used in the manufacturing of coconut candies forms a non-crystalline glassy structure. However, the crystallization is prevented by adding either invert sugar or corn syrup. Chocolate coconut candy is prepared by enrobing coconut ganache or candy with milk or dark chocolate. It generally contains sugar, desiccated coconut, glucose syrup, milk solids, cocoa butter, and cocoa mass. Bounty, Mounds, and Almond Joy are a few of the brands that provide chocolate coconut candy.

The coconut candy market, by distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. In 2021, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market. Further, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A surge in the demand for coconut candies through e-commerce websites can be attributed to the change in customers' shopping behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coconut candy market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market. The sales of coconut candy in Asia Pacific are increasing due to the rising disposable income of customers. Moreover, the demand for sugar-free, gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO coconut candies has increased. These factors have encouraged confectionery manufacturers to develop new products according to consumer demand and expand their markets in developing economies of Asia Pacific.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Coconut Candy Market:

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown measures imposed in several countries led to an immediate decline in the world economy, tourism, and foreign direct investments (FDIs), followed by a slowdown in the global demand for exports. Preventive measures, travel restrictions, and social anxiety hampered the growth of the global tourism industry. Moreover, disruptions in supply chains led to adverse effects on retail trade, wholesale trade, and the manufacturing sector. This affected the supply of agri-food raw materials and consumer packaged goods, especially nonessential products. According to the International Trade Series report by United Nations, the arrival of tourists in South and Central America dropped by 100% by April 2020, whereas hotels, resorts, supermarkets, and retail shops were shut down. As a result, the consumption and sale of specifically categorized nonessential items and confectionery products, namely, coconut candies, dropped worldwide.

In 2021, businesses started recovering with relaxation in social restrictions by various governments. Nevertheless, a shift in consumer preferences and shopping behavior, and the successful implementation of mass vaccination drives favored the resurgence of business activities in 2021. As a result of the reviving economies, the coconut candy market is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years as major candy manufacturers resumed their operations and normal production capacities.

The "Global Coconut Candy Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry, focusing on the coconut candy market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed segmentation. The coconut candy market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into chocolate coconut candy and non-chocolate coconut candy. The coconut candy market, by category, is segmented into sugar-free and conventional. On the basis of distribution channel, the coconut candy market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the coconut candy market; however, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

