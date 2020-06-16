Coconut Milk Powder Market Size Worth $113.0 Million by 2027 | CAGR 10%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coconut milk powder market size is expected to reach USD 113.0 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 10.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for vegan milk products across the globe, due to increasing concerns related to lactose intolerance, is expected to play a key role in the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for food items with higher shelf-life is projected to boost the consumption of coconut milk powder.

The demand for plant-based milk powders is expected to grow due to rapid adoption of veganism owing the numerous health benefits associated with it. Furthermore, people have become more conscious about reducing carbon footprint and thus, are opting for plant-based products.

Key suggestions from the report:

Conventional coconut milk powder accounted for the largest market share of more than 70% in 2019

Organic product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during forecast years on account of increasing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming organic foods

B2C application is expected to register the fastest growth during forecast years due to shifting inclination toward authentic cuisines

Online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of such channels as they offer various add-on benefits including cash-on delivery, coupon points, and cashback offers

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Coconut Milk Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Organic, Conventional), By Application (B2B, B2C), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/coconut-milk-powder-market

In addition, increasing cases of allergy and intolerance pertaining to dairy products and its derivatives are likely to fuel the demand for plant-based milk powders. Further, according to a meta-analysis on "Country, Regional, And Global Estimates for Lactose Malabsorption in Adults" published in 2017 in U.S., 36% of the citizens were suffering from lactose intolerance.

Grand View Research has segmented the global coconut milk powder market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Coconut Milk Powder Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027

Conventional



Organic

Coconut Milk Powder Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

B2B



B2C

Coconut Milk Powder Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Coconut Milk Powder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





Australia





Indonesia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) List of Key Players of Coconut Milk Powder Market

Nestlé Inc.



Anthony's Goods



BareOrganics



Bramble Berry Inc.



Dr. Ben Kim Natural Health Solutions



Enerhealth



Grace Foods Canada Inc.



HEALTHWORKS



King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.



KOS

