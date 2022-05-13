Coconut Sugar Market - 2022-2026 | Health Benefits of Coconut Sugar to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

Key Coconut Sugar Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2022-2026: USD 221.37 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% YoY growth (%): 6.76% Performing market contribution: APAC at 55% Key consumer countries: US, China , The Philippines , India , and Germany

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The health benefits of coconut sugar and demand for organic coconut sugar are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the sourcing of tender coconuts will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Key Market Segmentation

The coconut sugar market report is segmented by product (organic coconut sugar and inorganic coconut sugar) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, The Philippines, India, and Germany is the key market for coconut sugar in APAC.

The organic coconut sugar sector will increase its market share significantly. Organic products are becoming more popular as environmental concerns and fair-trade principles grow. Consumers are growing increasingly sensitive about the quality of the food they consume, and they are requesting high-quality components for meal preparation. In the coming years, these factors will boost demand for organic coconut sugar products.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 55 percent of market growth. Coconut sugar's main markets in APAC are China, the Philippines, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and Europe.

The considerable increase in demand for coconut sugar due to rising consumer health consciousness, the development of innovative coconut sugar-based products, and rising population disposable income would help the coconut sugar market grow in APAC throughout the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request a sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Big Tree Farms Inc.

Celebes Coconut Corp.

Earth Circle Organics

Ecobuddy Exports

Edibles Delicatessen

Madhava Ltd.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nutiva Inc.

PT Mega Inovasi Organik

PT. COCO SUGAR INDONESIA

Saudi Food Ingredients Factory

SunOpta Inc.

TARDO Filipinas Inc.

The Coconut Company UK Ltd.

The Groovy Food Co.

Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

Treelife

Download our latest sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendor's strategies.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Relates Report

Rice Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Snack Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coconut Sugar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 221.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, The Philippines, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Big Tree Farms Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Earth Circle Organics, Ecobuddy Exports, Edibles Delicatessen, Madhava Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., PT Mega Inovasi Organik, PT. COCO SUGAR INDONESIA, Saudi Food Ingredients Factory, SunOpta Inc., TARDO Filipinas Inc., The Coconut Company UK Ltd., The Groovy Food Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., and Treelife Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Organic coconut sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Organic coconut sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Organic coconut sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Organic coconut sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Organic coconut sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Inorganic coconut sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Inorganic coconut sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Inorganic coconut sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Inorganic coconut sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Inorganic coconut sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Big Tree Farms Inc.

Exhibit 89: Big Tree Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Big Tree Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Big Tree Farms Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Celebes Coconut Corp.

Exhibit 92: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Edibles Delicatessen

Exhibit 95: Edibles Delicatessen - Overview



Exhibit 96: Edibles Delicatessen - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Edibles Delicatessen - Key offerings

10.6 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 98: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Nutiva Inc.

Exhibit 101: Nutiva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Nutiva Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Nutiva Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 PT. COCO SUGAR INDONESIA

Exhibit 104: PT . COCO SUGAR INDONESIA - Overview

. COCO SUGAR - Overview

Exhibit 105: PT . COCO SUGAR INDONESIA - Product / Service

. COCO SUGAR - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: PT . COCO SUGAR INDONESIA - Key offerings

10.9 The Coconut Company UK Ltd.

Exhibit 107: The Coconut Company UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: The Coconut Company UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: The Coconut Company UK Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 The Groovy Food Co.

Exhibit 110: The Groovy Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: The Groovy Food Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

Exhibit 112: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. - Key offerings

10.12 Treelife

Exhibit 115: Treelife - Overview



Exhibit 116: Treelife - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Treelife - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio