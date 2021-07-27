Coconut Water Market In US To Grow Over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Factors such as health benefits of coconut water and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The coconut water market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coconut Water Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Sweetened Coconut Water



Unsweetened Coconut Water

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Convenience Store



Specialty Stores



Others

Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coconut water market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coconut Water Market in US size

Coconut Water Market in US trends

Coconut Water Market in US industry analysis

The coconut water market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Increasing investments in the market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coconut water market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Global Packaged Coconut Water Market - Global packaged coconut water market is segmented by product (packaged flavored coconut water and packaged plain coconut water) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market - Global virgin coconut oil market is segmented by product (organic and conventional), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the coconut water market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the coconut water market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coconut water market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty stores

Others

Market Segmentation by Flavor

Market segments

Comparison by Flavor

Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Flavor

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

All Market Inc.

Amy & Brian Naturals

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

Harmless Harvest Inc.

iTi Tropicals Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

MOJO Organics Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Taste Nirvana International Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

