Cocoon Technology Assists Dispensary Reopening With Launch of Contactless Self-Service Kiosks

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") and Cocoon Technology ("Cocoon") are helping to define the new operating environment for contactless retail experiences with CocoonPod™ kiosks. As dispensaries begin the initial phases of reopening, they are required to follow guidelines maintaining the health and safety of both employees and customers. CocoonPod mitigates these safety concerns while reducing resource requirements.

The Cocoon team has observed the retail themes emerging from Covid-19. Dispensaries are adapting quickly in these challenging times having seen a loss of revenue and increased operational costs. By combining operational efficiency and social distancing measures, CocoonPod is ideally positioning dispensaries for safe reopening. CocoonPod enables customers to research products, place orders, and make payments directly through the kiosk or a mobile device. The entire transaction takes place while adhering to social distancing guidelines by alleviating the need for person-to-person contact at the point-of-sale.

CocoonPod ™ kiosks will be installed at all Thrive Cannabis Marketplace locations in Nevada starting in June with several additional Regional and National MSOs to follow. Cocoon is actively developing integrations to the most prominent ERP systems in North America allowing for maximum market penetration across all legal jurisdictions.

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated companies in highly regulated industries. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience and extensive backgrounds in highly regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Cocoon Technology LLC, Cocoon Rewards (formerly Rthm Technologies Inc.), Paytron, LLC, Body and Mind Inc., Tsunami™, Provisions™, GT Flowers, and Quality Green Inc.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausa-corp.com or contact the Company by e-mail at [email protected].

