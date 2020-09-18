CocoSign Launched E-Signature Solutions to Help SMBs Streamline Workflow Online During COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CocoSign, an easy and secure digital signature service, owned by CocoSign Technology Co., Ltd., is helping businesses e-sign documents on the go in these tough times.

COVID-19 has brought the entire world to a standstill. The current immobilization has not only affected general people but also businesses. A report released by WTO says that world trade is estimated to fall from 32% to 13% in 2020. While large firms can afford to raise capital from investors, small and medium-sized businesses don't have that luxury. During this unprecedented time, CocoSign is helping businesses transit their workflow management digitally.

CocoSign is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider offering online signature services for businesses and individuals to simplify workflow.

Due to the imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement, businesses have found it hard to get documents delivered and signed physically. CocoSign realized this problem and offered a solution to sign documents remotely anywhere in the world. All that's needed is a CocoSign account, after which users can upload the document, sign it, and send it over the internet.

Since signatures are sensitive and have to be precise, CocoSign's proprietary software allows users to draw signatures either using a touchpad or on touchscreen devices. Alternatively, they can also generate their own signatures by typing in their names. The signature generator software of CocoSign will then create a variety of signatures for users to choose from. This way, CocoSign ensures the digital signatures are close to users' handwritten signatures.

Businesses have the option of creating a separate CocoSign account for each of their employees. This way, team members can collaborate remotely on a single document.

The signed documents can be saved on the cloud securely. CocoSign provides a secure storage system for a set period. The saved documents can be exported to the local machine anytime.

This process of document creation and signing is legally binding. CocoSign is compliant with regulations like eIDAS, ESIGN, and HIPAA (specifically for healthcare documents).

Furthermore, to sign in and allow signatures, there's an added layer of protection that requires fingerprint and passcode. Finally, the digital audit trail enables the recovery of every transaction made with a specific user at any given point of time.

Users can start with a free account with limited features. Once satisfied and if their business demand grows, users can switch to a monthly subscription account starting from as low as $10 per month, including two months of free access. This is really useful for cash-strapped companies withstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

