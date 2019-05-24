Coda building in Atlanta, featuring revolutionary TWIN elevators from thyssenkrupp, now open to tenants

ATLANTA, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator is proud to announce that its TWIN elevator system, which features two cars operating independently in one shaft, is now open to tenants at the 21-story Coda building (codatechsquare.com) in Atlanta. The Coda building features 10 TWIN elevators in 5 shafts.

The 770,000-square-foot mixed-use building not only features the world's tallest spiral staircase, but the first TWIN elevators to be installed in North America.

"Atlanta is a well-known hub of innovation where the buildings and technologies of tomorrow come together to create a unique, state-of-the-art experience for its tenants and visitors," said Steve Wedge, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America. "It's only natural that one of the most innovative elevator systems in the world would make its North American debut here."

The TWIN elevator system features two cars operating independently in one shaft, making efficient use of available space while transporting up to 40 percent more passengers than conventional elevators. Each TWIN elevator has its own major mechanical and electrical components and shares the same guide rails and landing doors in a single elevator shaft. By reducing the number of shafts necessary, additional floor space is given back to the building, creating additional leasing opportunities.

TWIN elevator systems will also be tested in Atlanta at thyssenkrupp Elevator North America's new headquarters next to The Battery Atlanta. Construction on the new elevator test tower, which will be the largest elevator test tower in the U.S., is set for completion in 2021.

Last year, thyssenkrupp Elevator announced that it had been selected as the official vertical transportation provider for the historic Hudson Yards development in New York City. As part of the project, thyssenkrupp will design and install up to 40 TWIN elevators – in 20 shafts – for its 50 Hudson Yards building in New York City. Spanning an entire city block and at more than 1,000 feet tall, 50 Hudson Yards will become the fourth largest commercial office building in Manhattan when it is completed in 2022.

Worldwide, there are more than 50 buildings with approximately 200 TWIN elevators installed, with more to follow. Recently, it was announced that the Hekla Tower in Paris' La Defense district will feature TWIN elevators. In China, TWIN elevators will also find a new home in Sunshine Insurance Group's new headquarters in Beijing as well as two new towers in the financial district of Chengdu.

For more information, go to www.thyssenkruppelevator.com/elevator-products/twin.

