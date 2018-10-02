Coda Global Earns Advanced Consulting Partner Status within the Amazon Partner Network

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coda Global, (www.coda.global), a cloud-native consultancy and application developer, announced it has attained Advanced Consulting Partner status within the Amazon Partner Network (APN). APN Consulting Partners are professional services firms that help customers design, architect, build, migrate and manage their workloads and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to take full advantage of all the business benefits the AWS cloud has to offer. Additionally, Coda Global also announced it has achieved 50 AWS certifications, a demonstration of Coda's AWS expertise and ability to help clients in any stage of their cloud adoption journey.

"At Coda Global, we often say we're 'cloud obsessed,' and the fact that we've met all the requirements to become an Advanced Consulting Partner within the Amazon Partner Network with 50 AWS certifications reinforces this obsession. These achievements further highlight our commitment to helping our clients achieve their business goals on the AWS platform," says Megan Fatigato, Senior Project Manager at Coda Global. "This recognition assures our clients that Coda Global has been thoroughly vetted by Amazon and demonstrates Coda's investment in the technologies that our customers employ."

"When an organization comes to Coda Global looking for help with their cloud journey, they now have a reliable industry benchmark measuring Coda's cloud expertise," says Brittany Hedges, Coda Global Operations Manager. "Existing clients already know and appreciate the cloud expertise of our consultants and, similar to AWS, Coda can package our services into a monthly as-a-service subscription to be affordable and scalable. Having earned an Advanced Consulting Partner status we have proven that we not only understand the AWS cloud and its toolsets, but we have practical experience in the methodologies and processes behind them. This perfectly positions us to perform any aspect of an AWS implementation from migration services to building cloud-native apps."

Coda Global is a cloud-native consultancy and application developer that helps companies accelerate their journey to the cloud. Using its unique DevOptimized™ approach, Coda works with customers worldwide during every stage of solution development and cloud transformation. From cloud native custom application development to modernizing existing applications or migrating legacy apps to the cloud, Coda Global turns each client's application dream into its dream application. Coda's ability to work at an accelerated pace allows it to deliver the right technology solutions to meet each customer's current business needs while future-proofing application projects to scale and innovate as the client's business grows, giving customers of all sizes – from startups and midmarket firms to enterprise-level Fortune 500 organizations – the RightStart they need to bring their best ideas to market. To learn more, visit Coda Global's website at www.coda.global.

