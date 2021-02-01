Codagenix's CEO to Present Update on COVI-VAC During New York Academy of Sciences Event, "Quest for a COVID-19 Vaccine"

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing prophylactic vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, announced that CEO J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., will present an update on COVI-VAC during the New York Academy of Science's (NYAS) two-day webinar event, "Quest for a COVID-19 Vaccine," which is being held virtually February 2-3, 2021. Dr. Coleman's presentation, entitled, "COVI-VAC: Scalable Live Attenuated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Demonstrates Preclinical Safety and Efficacy," is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m., EST.

During the webinar, Dr. Coleman will discuss the ongoing development of COVI-VAC, Codagenix's single-dose, intranasal, live attenuated vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. COVI-VAC is currently the subject of a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled dose-escalation Phase 1 trial designed to assess the vaccine candidate's safety, tolerability and ability to elicit an immune response. Codagenix expects to report initial data from the study by mid-2021.

"I am honored to be included among the esteemed group of scientists who will be presenting during the NYAS 'Quest for a COVID-19 Vaccine' webinar," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., CEO of Codagenix. "Overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic will require multiple vaccines to combat the virusand allow for vaccination on a global scale. We believe that COVI-VAC possesses several unique attributes that could potentially enable it to address these critical challenges."

COVI-VAC was developed with Codagenix's Synthetic Attenuated Virus Engineering (SAVE) platform, which uses synthetic biology to re-code the genes of viruses into safe and stable vaccines. COVI-VAC is designed to deliver a safe, live attenuated version of SARS-CoV-2 that may induce a more robust immune response and long-lasting cellular immunity against SARS-CoV-2 compared to other vaccines against the virus. As a live attenuated vaccine that targets all viral antigens, COVI-VAC has the potential to be effective against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Additionally, COVI-VAC has the potential to address several key logistical challenges to immunization against SARS-CoV-2 at a global scale. As a single-dose, intranasally-delivered vaccine, COVI-VAC will not require a needle and syringe, nor ultra-low temperature freezers. COVI-VAC can be manufactured at large scale and can be easily administered with minimal training in a mass vaccination campaign.

Details of Dr. Coleman's presentation are as follows:

Title: Updates on Codagenix's Vaccine Candidate

Date: Tuesday, February 2

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Registration: https://www.nyas.org/events/2021/webinar-the-quest-for-a-covid-19-vaccine/?tab=description



About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing prophylactic vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies. The company's breakthrough Synthetic Attenuated Virus Engineering (SAVE) platform utilizes a computer algorithm to recode the genomes of viruses and construct live-attenuated vaccines to prevent viral infections or treat solid tumors. Codagenix has demonstrated its live-attenuated viruses stimulate a robust T cell and antibody immune response but are non-pathogenic. Codagenix possesses a deep pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs including vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (COVI-VAC); respiratory syncytial virus (CodaVaxTM-RSV) in Phase I testing; influenza (CodaVaxTM-H1N1); dengue virus; and triple negative breast cancer (using a rationally designed virus). To date, as part of Phase 1 clinical studies, 194 healthy volunteers ranging in age from 18 to 75 years old have received Codagenix vaccines. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University, and is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital. The company has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies.

