Codal Moves Offices to Historic Old Post Office Building

CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codal will move its offices from 11 E. Hubbard Street to the newly redeveloped Old Post Office Building at 433 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago this summer.

The new space will allow Codal to accommodate both its near-term and future growth. It will help the firm continue to deliver superior customer service, user experience (UX) design and development solutions.

With approximately 10,000 additional square feet, the development and consulting firm plans to more than double its current headcount of 50+ employees over the next few years in order to meet the growing demand for eCommerce development and digital transformation initiatives.

The office also enables Codal to engage top talent with its central downtown location on the riverfront, while differentiating the employee experience with impressive amenities. Simultaneously, it provides an opportunity for the brand to be recognized alongside some of the most prominent companies in the city, including PepsiCo, Uber and Walgreens.

"We're excited about the opportunity to take Codal to the next level at the Old Post Office. This move provides our company with the space to continue to develop our growing talent base and aligns directly with our goal to deliver forward-thinking and innovative digital solutions for our clients," said Keval Baxi , CEO of Codal.

"Team collaboration is a core value at Codal, and it is essential to our client experience. After over a year of working remotely, we are thrilled to invite our team and clients back with our new space when it is safe to do so. This office not only offers room for growth but allows us to welcome our staff back to an invigorating space that we hope will be a breath of fresh air for our team as they make the transition back into the office after working from home," said Matt Gierut , COO of Codal.

Codal helps businesses transform into streamlined, supportive and proactive operations through UX design and software development. The experience-first agency is focused on driving innovation in UX and code by blending cutting-edge design with an intelligent agile process. Its mission is to partner with the best, design with a purpose, and engineer for a sustainable future.

Codal is an award-winning UX design and development firm headquartered in Chicago. Since its founding 12 years ago, the firm has helped more than 160 companies generate billions of dollars in business growth. Codal serves a diverse range of clients, with services in web and mobile development, eCommerce development, digital strategy, emerging technology and website maintenance. Please visit our website at codal.com to learn more.

