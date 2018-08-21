Code 3 Records Announces New Partnership With KPSYNCLAB

PARIS and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Code 3 Records and KPSYNCLAB announce a new partnership making KPSYNCLAB an official affiliate for Code 3 Records. The partnership will allow Code 3 Records to offer more overseas licensing options for their artists.

"We are excited to be working with KPSYNCLAB to broaden our licensing reach overseas which will offer more opportunities for our artists," stated Code 3 Records Founder Kathleen Daidone. The new partnership allows Code 3 Records to have full access to KPSYNCLAB's services and will eventually include working with KPSYNCLAB's creative team for tailor-made music sync.

About Code 3 Records



Code 3 Records is a new kind of business serving the music industry that works for the artist and helps them organize their personal brand, control their intellectual property, market, license, and monetize their music. Code 3 Records is a new music business with 200% clearance on all of the music in their catalog making licensing music seamless. They work to license artists music for sync and micro-sync placements, playlists and social media promotion ALL while ensuring artists retain their own publishing. Successful placements include Showtime, MTV, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more! Additional information about Code 3 Records can be found at https://code3records.com/about/

About KPSYNCLAB



KPSYNCLAB is a pre-cleared music catalogue based in Paris and Brussels. Offering the fast path to 100% cleared, hand-picked music spanning rock, pop, hip-hop and more. KPSYNCLAB is a proud member of the UK & European Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) in London. For more information visit www.kpsynclab.com

