Code-Analytics Innovator Merico Raises Seed-Round Led by GGV Capital to Empower Engineering Teams in a Post-Pandemic World

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merico, a fully-remote engineering analytics startup has closed its seed round of $4.1M enabling it to bring its automated developer analytics to companies around the world.

Founder and CEO Jinglei Ren has spent over a decade developing and researching advanced software analysis techniques and built Merico to bring actionable visibility to software leaders.

Merico's seed round is led by GGV Capital with participation from Legend Star and earlier investor Polychain Capital. Merico was initially funded by open source innovator OSS Capital. Founded by experts from Microsoft Research, Berkeley, and Stanford Universities, Merico delivers deep-analytics providing developers and manager with insights into productivity, performance, and code-quality. With this financing, Merico plans to expand its global team to further support its enterprise and open source partners and customers, while enhancing the capability of its core technology to draw insights from popular tech-stacks.

"The mission of Merico is to empower every developer to build better and realize more value. We are excited that GGV Capital and our other investors see the importance of bringing more useful data to the software development process," said Jinglei Ren, Founder and CEO of Merico. "In today's world, enabling remote contribution is more important than ever, and we at Merico are excited to continue our pursuit of bringing the most insightful and practical metrics to support both enterprise and open source software teams."

As companies shift to global and distributed operations, it is increasingly critical to establish objective and transparent benchmarks to effectively operate. Companies of all sizes are quickly recognizing the need for an effective approach to defining and measuring productivity, performance, and code quality. As a team founded and built by engineers for engineers, distributed and remote from day-one, Merico is uniquely positioned to provide a clear blueprint and metrics solution for teams to operate remotely and in-house with total clarity.

Historically, engineering teams have been measured with potentially misleading measures of productivity; frustrating top performers while exasperating struggling team members. Merico removes blind-spots and ambiguity for engineering organizations, to help developers collaborate more effectively while articulating and defending the value of their contributions. For managers, these new insights empower them to work with their teams in a more proactive manner, something especially challenging for remote and distributed teams.

"Merico's technology delivers the most advanced code analytics that we've seen on the market," says GGV's Managing Partner Jenny Lee. "With the Merico team, we saw an opportunity to empower the organizations of tomorrow with insight, in this era of remote transformation, there's never been a more critical time to bring this visibility to the enterprise and to open source, we can't wait to see how this technology drives innovation in both technology and management."

Merico is led in North America by cofounders Hezheng Yin, Roland Vogl, and Head of Business, Maxim Wheatley.

