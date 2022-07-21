Code Fellows Partners with Yellow Tail Tech to Bring Tech Education to Washington D.C. Metro Area

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows , a global leader in technical education, announced today that it is partnering with Yellow Tail Tech, to ensure even more students find rewarding careers in tech. This new partnership will allow Yellow Tail Tech to bring industry-leading training to the Washington DC Metro Area, enabling them to expand their course offerings and provide more pathways for underrepresented individuals to find rewarding careers in tech.

Launched in 2014, Yellow Tail Tech offers 6-to-9-month programs built for students who want to jump-start or transform their careers in the tech industry. All classes are taught by industry-certified instructors who work for top enterprises and offer hands-on experience to ensure their students are ready for real-world challenges.

"At Yellow Tail Tech, we believe in the value of creating a more diverse workforce to ensure all individuals have access to careers in tech, but more importantly we want to improve the tech industry by bringing a more diverse set of professionals with unique skills, background and experience. Our partnership with Code Fellows will allow us to expand our course offerings to better serve our students, while ensuring we are delivering the best education possible thanks to their industry leading curriculum and training." - Jubee Vilceus, Managing Partner

Code Fellows is the Pacific Northwest's premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity, and career training. They guide people from all backgrounds to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education. They shape passionate learners with immersive training to meet industry needs and improve diversity.

"We believe everyone should have the opportunity to succeed. This is why we work with partners across the globe like Yellow Tail Tech to help individuals from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds find rewarding careers in tech. The future of tech needs to be shaped by the diversity in our world–through the full breadth of humanity where no one is left out." – Mitchell Robertson, Code Fellows' VP of Business

Code Fellows' Alumni earn a median salary of $75,000. In addition, Code Fellows is the number one ranked bootcamp for landing a job at a major tech company, according to a study done by Switchup . This study found that 11.15% of Code Fellow's alumni are employed at the "Big Five"–Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Microsoft–this rate is only matched by the employment rate of Stanford University and outperforms other top university programs including Harvard, UC Berkeley, and Cornell.

