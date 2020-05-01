Code for America Board Names Amanda Renteria CEO

"We're so pleased to welcome Amanda Renteria as Code for America's new CEO," said Code for America Board Chair John Lilly. "As the current crisis has shown, it is critical for government services to be designed and delivered with people at the center. Amanda will lead Code for America at a moment when the need to transform government could not be clearer. We're confident that she has the vision, experience, and leadership to fulfill this mission and lead this organization as it enters its second decade."

"Amanda is a trailblazer, who has opened doors for women, the Latinx community and people of color. Over the last 25 years, she's risen to the highest levels of government and politics. She will be a game-changer for Code for America."

Renteria has more than two decades experience working in government and politics. She served as the Chief of Operations at the California Department of Justice under California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. She was an economic policy advisor for Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and, while working for Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, became the first Latina Chief of Staff in the history of the United States Senate. Earlier in her career, Renteria served as a budget analyst for the City of San Jose.

On the political front, Renteria served as National Political Director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for President. Most recently, Renteria has helped guide Emerge America, an organization that recruits and trains women to run for elected office at all levels of government.

"I'm honored and humbled to join this incredible organization," said Renteria. "Over the last decade, Code for America has set the standard for reimagining government service delivery in partnership with public servants across the country. As a result, those in desperate need are better able to obtain food assistance, safety net benefits, conviction relief and so many other services.

"Now, at this moment of crisis, the mission of transforming government for the digital age is more important than ever. I look forward to working with the entire Code for America team, the volunteers who make up the National Brigade Network, and all those engaged in the broader civic tech community to help make government work for the people it serves."

Ms. Renteria is the daughter of former farmworkers. She grew up in the small agricultural community of Woodlake, California where she began her career in public service as a high school math and economics teacher. Through a lifetime of personal and professional experiences, she's built a unique perspective of understanding the important impact of government services that work for all families, especially those most in need. She holds Bachelor's degrees in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She lives in the Bay Area with her husband and their two children.

"Finally, on behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jennifer Pahlka for her years of visionary leadership as Founder and Executive Director," added Lilly. "Jen means so much to Code for America and the civic tech community, and I look forward to continuing our work together on the Code for America Board, and in her future endeavors.

"I would also like to thank Zeryn Sarpangal and Lou Moore for their service as interim Co-CEOs. They were instrumental in moving this organization forward at a critical moment and ensured continuity while the CEO search was finalized. Thank you, and we look forward to working with you in this next chapter."

In January, Code for America founder Jennifer Pahlka stepped down as executive director, and Zeryn Sarpangal and Lou Moore were named interim Co-CEOs. Pahlka will continue her service on Code for America's board. Sarpangal will resume her role as Chief Financial and People Officer, and Moore will return to his position as Chief Technology Officer.

