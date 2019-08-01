Code Ninjas Celebrates New School Year with Charitable Back to School Ninja Contest

From August 1 to August 31, families can participate by capturing photos or videos that show how their child is being a #BackToSchoolNinja this school year. Contestants are encouraged to strike their best ninja pose, wear their coolest ninja gear, or ninja-fy their school outfit. Contestants can sing, dance, or even code – the only limit is their imagination.

To enter the contest, participants must (1) post their photos or videos on Instagram or Twitter, (2) use the hashtag, #BackToSchoolNinja and tag @CodeNinjas in their post, and (3) follow @CodeNinjas on Instagram or Twitter. Participants must be 18 years or older and be residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec). Winners will be announced by September 15 2019. No purchase necessary for participation.

"With this contest, we're encouraging families across the nation to embrace the new school year," said David Graham, Co-Founder and CEO of Code Ninjas. "At Code Ninjas, we believe learning should be fun and exciting. We are thrilled to be bringing families across the nation together to give back to a cause so near and dear to us."

Code Ninjas encourages families to make learning to code part of their new routine this school year. Code Ninjas teaches children ages 7-14 how to code by building their own video games in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas keep kids excited and engaged, while parents see their children gain life-changing STEM skills. Parents across the country have witnessed firsthand how Code Ninjas has transformed their children in a fun, educational setting.

"As kids are transitioning to new teachers, new classes, and new friends, it's the perfect time to add new coding skills to the mix," said Graham. "We encourage families to get in the habit of learning these valuable STEM skills now, because they are so important for the future."

To learn more about the contest and view the official rules, please visit: codeninjas.com/BackToSchool For more information about Code Ninjas or to find a location near you, please visit: codeninjas.com/locations.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise with nearly 500 centers open and under development. In Code Ninjas Centers across the country, kids ages 7-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Kids have fun, parents see results® information, visit www.codeninjas.com .

SOURCE Code Ninjas

Related Links

http://www.codeninjas.com

