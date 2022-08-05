Code Ninjas Encourages Kids to Write Their Own Code This Back to School Season

Coding Franchise Partners with Tech-Forward Brands to Offer Free Online Games, Activities

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This back to school season, explore a world where kids write the code at Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise. The brand is announcing new partnerships in its 2022 back to school event, collaborating with Microsoft MakeCode™, Makey Makey™ and HUE Camera™ to offer free online activities to help kids with their end-of-summer blues, all while putting the fun back in back to school.

The back to school event will take kids on a journey to the skies, land, sea and underground with games such as the Galaxy Gazer, Treasure Tunnel and Shark Attack, as well as unique activities with downloadable instructions to create your own animated movies with household items on subjects such as the cycle of the seasons.

"Kids are blazing the trail, and we at Code Ninjas, along with our collaborators, wanted to create a various set of ways for kids to engage during this time of year," says Grant Smith, Code Ninjas VP of Education. "There's a lot of excitement, nerves and anxiety during back to school season. Offering a fun, engaging activity that's also beneficial to learning development to distract kids, potentially calm those nerves and help them ease back into their school routines is what this initiative is all about."

The initiative focuses on encouraging kids to tap into their creative sides to write their own code, honoring their individual outlooks on coding and engaging in the programs that interest them. At Code Ninjas, coding doesn't necessarily always mean codes and programming, it's about whatever coding means to you.

"There is so much to explore and uncover at Code Ninjas," added Sarah Bannon, Curriculum Developer at Code Ninjas. "We are excited to showcase the activities Code Ninjas regularly offers and collaborating with various well-respected global brands allowed us to make this event much more dynamic and unique. Our new games and activities will take kids where excitement and discovery meet."

The free activities are open to the public for everyone to enjoy. They are accessible from now until the end of September. To view this back to school offering, visit codeninjas.com/backtoschool.

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from a Code Sensei and fellow ninjas as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids are able to take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages can take part in summer camps where we instill problem solving and critical thinking skills into the leaders of the future. To learn more about opportunities for kids near you, visit www.codeninjas.com

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results.®

For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

