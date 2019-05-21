Code Ninjas Opens Milestone 100th Location; Ranked Among Nation's Top Franchises

Although Code Ninjas has centers nationwide, the milestone 100 th location in Spring, Texas falls in the backyard of the brand's corporate headquarters and flagship location in Pearland, which opened in 2016. Local entrepreneurs and owners of the new location, Wendy and James Nguyen, welcome parents to visit the center for a tour and a complimentary game building session for their children.

"It's an honor to be part of the Code Ninjas family and to know that we have helped play a vital role in the brand's growth," said James, Owner of Code Ninjas in Spring. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the Code Ninjas corporate team and our fellow franchise partners to live out the brand's mission of teaching kids how to code in a fun way while learning valuable life skills."

Entrepreneur's highly competitive Fastest-Growing Franchise list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest franchise unit growth in North America, based on its net franchise-unit growth in the United States and Canada from July 31, 2017 to July 31, 2018, as part of data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. As a result of its exceptional growth – opening 81 units over the course of one year – Code Ninjas was ranked No. 66, demonstrating the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers. Code Ninjas was also ranked No. 60 in the publication's Top New Franchise list. The ranking recognizes the top 100 new, rising stars in franchising and is based on more than 150 data points in areas including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, financial strength, and stability.

"We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur in two of its prestigious rankings and are humbled to be included among franchising's finest brands," said David Graham, Founder and CEO of Code Ninjas. "Reflecting on Code Ninjas tremendous growth over the last couple of years and seeing how far we've come starting from ground zero, for us to reach 100 open locations in such a short time makes me so proud to be part of a system so passionate and dedicated to changing the lives of kids in communities around the world."

Code Ninjas teaches children ages 7-14 to code by building their own video games in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas keeps kids engaged, while parents see their children gain life-changing STEM skills. In North America, Code Ninjas is on track to have a total of 225 locations open by the end of 2019.

