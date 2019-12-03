Code Ninjas Taps Computer Science Education Industry Veteran Grant Smith as First VP of Education

PEARLAND, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's fastest growing kids coding franchise, has named industry veteran, Grant Smith as its first Vice President of Education. No stranger to computer science, Smith's background in STEM education will be pivotal as the brand continues to develop globally, offering kids the opportunity to learn valuable coding, problem solving, and critical thinking skills.

Smith comes to Code Ninjas with extensive experience in the education system, having spent the majority of his career teaching elementary and middle-school computer science (CS) and serving as a district administrator. Dedicated to his passion for sharing CS with kids, Smith has helped write curriculum for some of the nation's leading content providers including code.org, Girl Scouts of America, codeSpark and many more. In addition, he has served on CS education panels, authored CS standards and created and facilitated CS professional development courses for educators.

"I'm excited to be part of a rapidly growing, global company that shares my passion for teaching computer science to the younger generation and beyond," said Smith. "Code Ninjas is revolutionizing the way that kids learn to code, giving them a chance to gain valuable life skills in a way that's fun – using video games. I am so excited to be part of the movement and to make an impact on young learners around the world."

As the new Vice President of Education, Smith will focus on enhancing and expanding the learning opportunities offered at each Code Ninjas center. Looking ahead, Smith hopes to continue to drive the brand to the forefront of the industry – using new, innovative methods to teach kids how to code in a fun and exciting way, while also supporting the brand's franchisees, helping to improve and refine education processes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grant into the Code Ninjas family," said David Graham, founder and CEO of Code Ninjas. "With his commitment to enhancing computer science education opportunities for kids and extensive history doing just that, we know he will be a great fit to help drive the brand to new heights as we continue to grow globally."

