Code Ninjas Unveils New Curriculum, Other Major Developments at First Annual Ninjacon Conference

The most significant of the announcements is the introduction of CodeMasters, a new coding curriculum designed for ages 14 and up. The move to expand its age demographic enables Code Ninjas to reach a broader audience than their current programs, which target children ages 7-14. The CodeMasters curriculum, which is intended for coding hobbyists, is projected to launch in the first quarter of 2019.

"With the addition of CodeMasters, we're going to give the whole family the opportunity to learn to code, conveniently and affordably," said David Graham, CEO and co-founder of Code Ninjas. "Many teens and adults want to learn to code as a hobby or personal interest, and they'll be able to pursue that right in their community with this program."

Before an audience of more than 220 franchisees, staff members, and strategic partners, Code Ninjas also announced several other key developments, including:

Code Ninjas Cares : the creation of a nonprofit organization that will give underprivileged youth the opportunity to learn to code.

: the creation of a nonprofit organization that will give underprivileged youth the opportunity to learn to code. Snap Circuits : introduction of new, branded STEM toys available at Code Ninjas centers.

: introduction of new, branded STEM toys available at Code Ninjas centers. Reciprocity : giving students the ability to attend any Code Ninjas location.

: giving students the ability to attend any Code Ninjas location. Dojo 2 Go : a mobile gaming and coding trailer for birthday parties and community events.

: a mobile gaming and coding trailer for birthday parties and community events. Awards: special recognition to Code Ninjas' Franchisee of the Year, Center Director of the Year, and Black Belt Centers.

"The first ever Ninjacon conference was the epitome of what our brand stands for," added Graham. "There's no better way to celebrate and humanize our franchise than gathering our passionate owners, partners, and staff together face-to-face, to get inspired, share ideas, and introduce new developments that will help move our brand forward."

Code Ninjas teaches children ages 7-14 to code by building their own video games in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas keeps kids engaged, while parents see their children gain life-changing STEM skills. Code Ninjas seeks qualified franchise partners looking for a personally and financially rewarding business opportunity that positively impacts the next generation. Coding or IT experience are not required. The Code Ninjas leadership team brings decades of experience in software development and franchising, and offers significant training and support for marketing, sales, operations, and curriculum.

